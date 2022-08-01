BENNINGTON — A teen involved a drug raid conducted in Bennington in April has been given an opportunity to get out of jail.
Sergio Perez, 17, from Massachusetts, who has previously been held without bail for the felony charges of aggravated assault and burglary into an occupied dwelling linked to the April raid, was granted a $50,000 bail on Aug. 1 by Judge John W. Valente in Bennington Superior Court.
If Perez makes bail, he will be subject to conditions of release. Those conditions include not having contact with the other people who were involved in the drug bust and not taking or being in possession of regulated drugs.
In that raid, which occurred on April 7, Bennington police officers, the Bennington K-9 unit and an officer from Homeland Security raided an apartment on Pratt Street and made seven arrests, including Perez.