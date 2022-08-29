BENNINGTON — The 16-year-old defendant charged with two counts of aggravated assault for the brutal beating of a man with the butt of a handgun has been found competent to stand trial after a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation.
Logan Morin was just 15 when she was charged as an adult last May in an ongoing dispute that ended with Morin allegedly assaulting the victim and then fleeing the scene. Morin was missing for nearly a week before police caught up with the Shaftsbury teen and arrested her on a warrant.
Morin’s case drew attention in Vermont and beyond because the state did not have an adequate place to house her after she was picked up. Morin spent 18 days in solitary confinement at an adult prison until the Department of Children and Families took custody of her.
Vermont is struggling with where to house violent youth after the facility that previously held these offenders closed a couple of years ago. The state has been able to transport some youthful offenders to neighboring states with adequate facilities. Still, places like the Sununu Youth Services Center in New Hampshire have been unable to accommodate all but a couple of defendants from outside that state due to staffing shortages and demand from in-state youthful offenders.
In most instances, any minor offender would be placed with DCF into a secure teen facility or released. But because Vermont had no such space available, Bennington Superior Judge Cortland Corsones ordered her held in the adult facility until a more appropriate placement could be arranged.
Part of the hearing was held in public, and part behind closed doors due to her age and the sensitive nature of her living situation. No public report on her evaluation by Dr. Jonathan Weker has been released, and it is unclear what factors played a role in the decision on her competence. The report is mentioned in the official case file, but there is no access to the report as yet.
At the hearing, defense attorney Sue Lamson, filling in for Morin’s permanent attorney, Frederick Bragdon, hinted that the defense will most likely file a motion to name Morin as a youthful offender in the upcoming case.
Morin remains in DCF custody. Her location has not been disclosed, as is common in cases involving someone her age. She faces a possible 15 years behind bars if she is tried as an adult on both counts. There is no indication as to whether the state will argue to keep her charged as an adult or if a judge will grant the defense motion to consider her a youthful offender.
Morin attended the hearing via video link from an undisclosed location.