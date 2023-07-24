ORANGE, Mass. — The weather on Saturday morning didn’t immediately cooperate with Ryan Scutt’s carefully-laid plans to skydive 57 times in a single day. But determination and a lot of help from his friends got him to the mark that sets a new state record in Massachusetts.
Delayed by scattered storms and fog, Scutt was forced to begin his endeavor at Jumptown Skydiving about three hours later than he’d hoped. He completed his final jumps in the dark at about 9 p.m., but Scutt accomplished his goal and hit the hallowed number in honor of his father, John Scutt, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2020 at age 57.
“We definitely weren’t finished as early as we had hoped ... but we did finish,” Scutt, of Bennington, said with a laugh. “Once the fog cleared, all of a sudden the sky was blue and we were able to get up and start with a pretty good pace right off the bat.”
Scutt’s day – mostly packed end-to-end with hurling himself out of a Cessna-182 flying at approximately 3,000 feet every 10 minutes or so – was part of his effort to raise money for two different projects that will serve cancer patients.
Scutt said donations on the fundraiser’s Facebook page are already in excess of $13,000, and he plans to continue taking donations through next Sunday, Aug. 6.
The donations will go towards putting together “ditty bags” like those that Scutt’s father would bring along to his own chemotherapy treatments – filled with items to bring a bit of comfort and entertainment to others going through the same – and pass them out to just about anyone he hadn’t met before.
“If we raise enough money, the cost per bag will be between $10 and $12,” Scutt told the Banner prior to accomplishing the feat. “Which means a donation of $50 – or people have been using the number 57, as well – could help four or even five people. Just putting it into scale.”
The bags, filled with things ranging from mittens and lip balm to puzzle books for long hours waiting at the hospital, will be distributed to patients at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Cancer Center at a date still to be determined near the end of August.
The other project organized by Scutt, a former CAT-TV employee and current video and television production teacher at Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School, is to allow cancer patients a medium through which they can record a professionally-produced video for their loved ones and tell their story. CAT-TV and GNAT-TV are both partners for this project.
It took a village of capable and trusted friends to get Scutt to his goal. The skill of Doug Melville, the pilot of the Cessna-182 that Scutt completed all but two of his jumps from, kept his turnaround time as low as possible.
“He flew really, really impressively. He just kept going and going and really was happy to do it,” Scutt said. “Fortunately, the pilot was landing right next to where I was landing. By the time I got the rig on, I’d turn around and the pilot was there with the door open ready for me to jump in. So I didn't have to go too far.”
Scutt’s crew on the ground was just as important. Five of his most-trusted friends from his skydiving community were tasked with the crucial task of gathering up his parachutes and repacking them in a short window of time.
“I brought four rigs of my own and I also borrowed one of my friends’,” he explained. “They were packing really quickly just to get the rigs ready so that immediately once I landed, someone was standing there with another.”
Asked about the level of confidence required to put his life in their hands, Scutt expressed no apprehension.
“They did a really awesome job and I was happy to have them do it. They’re all very experienced and trustworthy.”
Scutt’s final jumps of the day were without the benefit of sunlight, which comes with its own set of potential complications and dangers. But his team on the ground was there to illuminate the landing zone with the headlights of a half-dozen vehicles.
“It was a really big collaboration and team effort,” he said.
Two of Scutt’s jumps were particularly special. One materialized on the fly from a comment Scutt made in passing.
“I made a joke about how fun it would be to jump out of a biplane when I saw one taxi by,” Scutt said. One of his friends arranged it for him, and he made one of his jumps from Travel Air 4000, a model that was introduced in 1929.
“It was nearly a 100-year-old aircraft, and I got to jump out of that for – I think – jump number 46. That was pretty cool,” he continued.
The most memorable jump of the day, though, was from a much higher altitude of 14,000 feet in a Cessna “Super Caravan,” to fulfill one of his father’s final wishes: to skydive one more time. Accompanied by his sister Zhanara, and two more friends that were also among his first skydiving instructors – Brian Grady and Mark Wilson — Scutt spread his father’s ashes while in freefall.
“It was really awesome completing the ash-dive for my dad. A big part of that, too, was having my sister there. It was really meaningful for her,” Scutt said. “It meant a lot to both of us to be able to do that together.”
Reflecting on the busy and emotional day, Scutt expressed gratitude and excitement for both completing the jumps and the fundraising effort.
“I'm just overwhelmed with appreciation. I think it's really awesome how so many people are generously donating,” he said.
“I think part of that is because all the money is being used for something that people can actually understand and see happening… This is a local cause. A lot of local people are involved. So it's nice to be able to do something that also benefits local citizens.”
Donations for Scutt’s cause can be made on Facebook, by check directly to Scutt, or a mailed check made out to “CC Community Crusaders” with “John’s 57” in the memo line. Mail to: CCCC, PO Box 731, Bennington, VT 05201.