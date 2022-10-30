MANCHESTER — At the end of an in-depth discussion about the town’s housing crunch and the challenges of addressing it, Select Board member Heidi Chamberlain and Planning Commission Chairman Phil Peterson offered the community a way forward.
Chamberlain announced to a packed Kilburn Meeting Room on Wednesday that the Planning Commission is creating a housing task force with appointed members, including housing and development experts. It will meet in public and report back to the Planning Commission and the Select Board on potential housing solutions.
The announcement followed about 90 minutes of presentations on statewide housing shortages, rising costs, infrastructure needs, and employers who have had to reduce hours or close their doors because of a lack of local employees.
Chamberlain said she’d been talking to Peterson about concluding the forum, arranged by Peterson and state Reps. Kathleen James and Seth Bongartz, with an action plan of some sort. Those interested in serving on the panel should reach out to the town to express their interest, she said, and a web page where people can learn more is expected to be added to the town website.
A large portion of the task force’s role will be working with state organizations, including the Vermont Housing Financing Agency, she said.
For months, a group of business and elected leaders have been meeting on an ad-hoc basis to discuss options for town-owned property on Depot Street. The Select Board has authorized interim Town Manager Leslie Perra to seek a request for proposals on the site once Manchester Designer Outlets’ long-term lease expires March 31.
But there are other town-owned sites that could be leveraged for housing developments, Planning and Zoning Director Janet Hurley told the audience. They include a 60-acre parcel at the former Equinox Airfield, and the town’s property on Main Street, where a row of town houses could be built along Main Street once a planned sewer line extension is completed.
“We wanted to have a scope larger than Depot Street,” Chamberlain said of the work ahead for the task force. “There’s are a lot of different properties that are potential sites.”
Hurley detailed the zoning changes made by the town to promote development, as well as noting some privately owned properties that could see housing development. She said the Zoltec property, on Main Street, recently sold and could be the site of housing development. The proposed adaptive re-use of The Inn at Willow Pond on Route 7A, which has been stalled for two years, is showing signs of getting back on track. And three motels on Depot Street — the Chalet, Chalet Annex and Econolodge — have been permitted, or are in the process of being permitted, for workforce housing for Stratton Mountain Resort.
That said: “There’s more demand than any single project is likely to address,” Hurley said.
Hurley also presented the findings of a recent Manchester Business Association survey, showing how the lack of available housing for moderate-income households is depriving them of workers. An overwhelming majority responded that their workers need full-time long-term rental housing.
About two-thirds of respondents said they have not been fully staffed during 2022. An overwhelming three-fourths majority said it has been difficult or very difficult to find workers. And a significant number of the workers not living in Manchester are commuting from outside of Bennington County — either elsewhere in Vermont or in New York.
According to the survey, employers felt their workers would benefit from single-bedroom or studio apartments, or single-family homes for sale. But the prices they thought would those workers could afford — an average of $1,250 a month for rent and $275,000 for purchase — are below the going rate for rent and sales prices in the region.
While the Legislature and Gov. Phil Scott have poured state and federal relief dollars into housing, most of it has been into rental units rather than single-family homes. A $15 million allocation for the “missing middle” in this year’s budget will help, but is only just a start, state housing Commissioner Josh Hanford and Seth Leonard of the Vermont Housing Finance Agency told the audience of about 60 people.
But as Leonard noted, legislative leaders have put money into rental housing because people of limited means are having such a hard time finding it. Across the state, people earning between 80 and 120 percent of their area’s median income are having a difficult time making ends meet, and 16,800 families are seeking rental assistance, he said.
“That’s surely a sign there are a lot of people struggling,” he said.