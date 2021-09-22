BENNINGTON — A citizen task force that will chart a course for a future oversight panel to address safety and equity concerns in Bennington is now a reality.
The task force's role is to study and propose a permanent community safety and equity board that will have oversight of the Police Department, and to move Bennington toward achieving its vision of becoming "a welcoming, engaged, inclusive and resilient community where everyone, regardless of identity, shares in our vitality and benefits from an outstanding quality of life."
Among questions to be answered by the task force are the name of the new board, its scope, structure and membership, and its responsibilities.
The 11-person panel's work includes recommending Police Department training and community collaboration efforts, reviewing complaints against the department, developing and reviewing proposed critical Bennington Police Department policies and procedures, and analyzing safety and equity data collected by the department.
The task force's report is due in January. Following the submission and a public comment period, the Select Board will adopt a plan for the new oversight board, with the intention of seating it in May of next year.
Fourteen people applied for the 11 slots on the task force, Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said. Its members include Clark Adams, Bennington Police Officer Benjamin Cassavaugh, Natalie Basil, Margae Diamond, April Dunham, Gail Harbour, Marsh Hudson-Knapp, Lynn Mazza, Jim Vires, Sarabeth Ward and Lauren Wilcox.
Members initially were sought from the fields of mental health, K-12 education, lived experience, law enforcement, law, as well as the BIPOC and business communities, recent high school/college grads, domestic violence and interfaith advocates, people with disabilities, LGBTQ people and migrant labor.
“I am so pleased that we had such a great response not only to the requests for applications but through this whole process,” Jenkins said. “I think this is really a big piece of what it will take for our community to really come together.”
The collaborative spirit has included the Police Department, Jenkins said. “Everyone recognizes that we want to be a more welcoming and equitable community, and this is a step in that direction.”
The task force’s work will kick into high gear Tuesday when members begin a three-day criminal justice training session.
Jenkins said Chloe Viner Collins, the executive director of the Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless, has a law background and will be the trainer for the first two sessions. Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette and Lt. Cam Grande will lead the third session. Once that’s done, all task force meetings will be open to the public.
Doucette deferred comment to Jenkins and Town Manager Stuart Hurd, who did not return a call seeking comment.
“It’s humbling to turn a process over to the community and say we trust you guys to look at what’s best for our community, and come back with recommendations that you think will work for us,” Jenkins said. “I think it’s a nice mix of people with professional backgrounds as relates to the role, and people who have lived experiences and in some cases have both professional and personal experience.”
“To a person, every single person who applied talked about how much they love this community, how much they value being a member of this community, and that they wanted to see Bennington be the best place that it can be,” she added.