How do you talk to children – and listen to their concerns - about school shootings?
Experts in Bennington County agree: It’s important that children have a trusted adult who will validate their feelings when a traumatic event, such as a mass shooting, takes place.
"The role of a trusted adult in this situation is to be a safe and secure presence,” said Jason Fleming, the director of Children, Youth & Family Services at United Counseling Service in Bennington.
A letter sent to Arlington Memorial High School families by school psychologist Thomas A. Powers and school-based clinician Triatan Muirel touched on the same themes. It was shared Wednesday. the day after a gunman murdered 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
“Let children speak about their feelings and validate reactions to the event. Many different emotions may be felt and all emotions are okay and should be validated,” Powers and Muirel said. “Support the appropriate expression of their feelings and help to put them in perspective. Although we might feel anger, we cannot also participate in hurting other people physically or emotionally.”
Fleming also advised limiting access to media, noting that following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, many younger children, seeing footage of the attacks on television, thought they were still happening.
“Keep information brief with younger kiddos and encourage them to express their feelings through art or any way they feel comfortable,” Fleming said. “For teens, more in-depth conversations are certainly appropriate and should occur when and where the teen is ready.
“I also recommend addressing social media,” he said. “Reaction to this and other tragedies as facts are rarely a priority in these forums and false information or politically motivated narratives can often increase fear and anxiety.”
“Keep information brief with younger kiddos and encourage them to express their feelings through art or any way they feel comfortable,” he said. “For teens, more in depth conversations are certainly appropriate and should occur when and where the teen is ready. I also recommend addressing social media, reaction to this and other tragedies as facts are rarely a priority in these forums and false information or politically motivated narratives can often increase fear and anxiety.”
The advice for adults is similar, Fleming said.
“This could be a chat with family, friends, or co-workers just to process feelings, but if a higher level of support is needed, many employers offer an EAP program they could utilize or reach out to UCS for support,” he said.
Crisis services at UCS are available 24/7 by calling 802-442-5491 and asking to speak to a crisis worker.
Limiting media and social media applies to adults too, as the constant exposure can also negatively impact adult mental health, Fleming said.
Responses to a social media request from the Banner for comment focused on the feelings of helplessness and frustration adults have over the country’s failure to pass gun safety laws that might prevent firearms from falling into the wrong hands.
Some, like Michelle Pagan of East Dorset, said the country needs to enact limits on who can buy guns, and what sorts of guns they can purchase.
“How can we call ourselves the greatest country in the world, when parents can't even be sure that their kids will come home from school alive?” Pagan wrote. “I am 1,000 percent sure that the Founding Fathers did not mean to write that you have a right to have a gun so that you can kill other people's kids.”
“Why is the right of some people to have a gun taking precedence over other people's right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — which includes their right to see their children live to adulthood?” she asked.
Jacqueline Spamer of Manchester said the shooting has left her feeling “angry, sad, scared and helpless. I dropped my two daughters at MEMS today and when I got in my car to come to work, I cried. I feel like I am counting on 'luck' to keep them safe — imagine that!! My precious children and all I can do is hope that there is no shooting in their school and they aren’t killed. What kind of life is that?
“How are my kids? My youngest is in kindergarten and she doesn’t know what happened. My 7th grader told me yesterday that she is scared to go to school and that she doesn’t want to die.”
Spamer said the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union and the co-principals at MEMS replied to her concerns about school security and safety.
“Since it appears that gun laws will not change anytime soon, I want to try to make the schools more secure in our area,” she said. “I want to do something. I don’t want one day to pass and then another and another and we slide back into our daily routines like nothing happened and like nothing will happen. … Can the people of this area brainstorm and come up with ways to try and make our schools more secure and protect our children and the teachers and staff?”