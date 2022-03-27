MANCHESTER — The Manchester Fire Department set up their huge ladder hose under ominous skies Saturday to spray the Penguin Plunge participants with cold water in lieu of jumping into a lake.
Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID, but this year’s crowd made up for it with bravery, enthusiasm, and lots of smiling faces — despite the blustery March cold. The proceeds raised by the plungers go towards athletes competing in the Special Olympics and will help the organization to “build inclusive communities.”
About three dozen students, Special Olympic athletes, police officers, and teachers fundraised for the event weeks in advance, agreeing to run head-first from the starting line straight into the frigid spray. The drenched and icy souls then ran double-time back to grab their towels and parkas as a sizable crowd of onlookers cheered them on.
Photos by Michael Albans, Bennington Banner