By 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning, Turning Point Center of Bennington already had been called to the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s emergency room to help four people suffering in different states of addiction.
Although the specifics of those cases are confidential, generally those calls involve patients who have overdosed or are going through a rough detoxification process.
So news this week that Vermont’s overdose deaths hit a grim milestone of 129 through August was no surprise to Turning Point Director Julea Larsen.
“We had a period when it was really quiet, the calm before the storm,” she said of demand for substance use services. “Then a huge uptick in the last 10 to 14 days.”
Spike in numbers
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported this week that more than 100,000 Americans have died of drug overdoses so far this year, citing an increase in the deadly synthetic opiate fentanyl on the streets, as well as the isolation and emotional challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At the very beginning of COVID, I expressed my concerns,” said Larsen.
She worried that some people in recovery would isolate themselves in motel and hotel rooms provided through state homelessness vouchers; she feared they would spend their COVID relief and unemployment checks on drugs; and she knew their inability to stick to a day-to-day routine and access needed services were a dangerous mix for staying sober.
“This was a recipe for disaster,” Larsen said.
Now, she noted, many of these people have lost those housing vouchers, further complicating their circumstances; there are also fewer substance use services for women are available in Southern Vermont.
Expanded outreach
Larsen said Turning Point has expanded its outreach efforts in response to the skyrocketing numbers, distributing three times the amount of Narcan — an overdose treatment drug — and fentanyl testing strips to help users establish the presence of the deadly synthetic opiate in the drugs they purchase.
“We didn’t ever stop … we stayed open the entire time,” Larsen said of Turning Point’s efforts throughout the pandemic. She said recovery coaches go to people’s homes, recognizing they might have trouble accessing transportation or be uncomfortable going out in public.
The counselors also work with families, neighbors and employers to enable them to provide support to those struggling with substance use disorders.
“I think we’re highly stigmatizing individuals with substance abuse,” Larsen said. “We need to be kind to each other, versus the negative comments or making people feel ashamed of having a substance abuse disorder.”
Turning Point deals with between 35 to 55 people a month through emergency services. However, “a couple of hundred” people a month receive counseling, services, outreach, training, education and more. Larsen noted that Turning Point is a nonprofit agency and does not receive public funding.
“We’re here to help people help themselves … a nonprofit doing the best we can,” she said.
She said Turning Point invites everyone to ask for Narcan (which is provided free by “Big Pharma,” she said) to be prepared at any time to respond to an overdose.
“You never know when you might actually need that,” Larsen said, noting that anyone might witness an overdose in a grocery store parking lot or other public place.
Larsen said the Vermont Health Department has done a good job of expanding services since the start of the pandemic. As one example, she pointed out that the Syringe Services Program — previously known as needle exchange — in Bennington County now offers Narcan and fentanyl test strips, and operates out of a mobile car or truck, meeting substance users where they are rather than requiring them to find transportation to a central location.
Larsen said she wishes there was funding for a treatment center in Bennington County, specifically for medication-assisted treatment (using drugs like Suboxone to help those in recovery to stay sober). To date, she said doctors providing this kind of treatment in the county have 500-plus patients.
But she is pleased that Turning Point is opening a men’s recovery house on Gage Street, and Mission City Church is preparing to open at women’s recovery house on North Street.
“In the next year, we should have two (recovering housing centers) opening,” Larson said.