MANCHESTER — Taconic Music received several financial gifts the organization said is a recognition of its work in bringing high-quality music education programs to the community.
Mother Myrick’s co-owner Jacki Baker presented Taconic's Co-Artistic Director Joana Genova with a $300 check from their December 2022 buttercrunch promotion, which will be used for scholarships for Strings for Kids students who could otherwise not afford to take lessons.
Taconic Music also recently was awarded a $300 grant from Stewart’s Shops for outreach concerts in local schools. In addition, a generous gift in-kind of a MacBook Air laptop from The Bennington Area Arts Council was granted to help with office needs.
For more information about the organization and its year-round programs, visit taconicmusic.org.