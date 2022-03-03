MANCHESTER — Taconic & Green Regional School District voters approved a $34.1 million budget for fiscal 2023 on Town Meeting Day Tuesday.
Voters in the district's nine towns voted 1,350-398 to approve the budget. The proposal represents a 7 percent increase in equalized per-pupil spending, to $19,089 per pupil.
Voters also approved a per-pupil tuition rate of $19,200 per student for Burr and Burton Academy, 1,495-265.
The district's voters also allocated $990,159 in general fund surplus to the district's taxpayer stabilization reserve fund.
In officer elections, voters chose Oliver Olsen as moderator, Sandra Pinsonault as clerk, and Andrew McKeever as treasurer.
Directors elected on Tuesday include Jon Wilson for Manchester, and David Chandler, Lindsay Ralph, Alexander Wilde and Jeff Wilson as at-large members representing the district's four largest towns.
The district's voters also set the date of the next annual meeting for 7 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2023 at Currier Memorial School in Danby.
The district operates five schools educating children from nine towns: Danby, Dorset, Landgrove, Londonderry, Manchester, Mt. Tabor, Peru, Sunderland, and Weston.