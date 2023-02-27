Voters in the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union's two operating school districts will consider budget increases and their positions on school choice when they go the polls on Town Meeting Day next week.
The process begins this week in the Taconic & Green Regional School District, which holds its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Currier Memorial School in Danby, and in the Mettawee School District, which will hold its meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mettawee Community School in West Pawlet.
In both districts, the bulk of financial and leadership decisions are made on Town Meeting Day at the ballot box. But the annual meeting affords voters the opportunity to get information, ask questions and hear reports from the leaders of their districts.
The Winhall School District, which is also part of the BRSU but does not operate a school, will conduct its business on Town Meeting Day on March 7.
Voters in the Taconic & Green and Winhall districts, both of which rely heavily upon school choice, are being poised an advisory question on support for school choice funding as presently administered, and opposition to public funds being paid to “any school that discriminates against students or staff on the basis of race, creed, color, national origin, disability, marital status, sex, sexual orientation or gender identity.”
The question comes as the Legislature considers potential changes to its school choice tuition funding policy, in the light of a U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down a Maine law that restricted such funds for religious schools.
Proposals floated in the state House and Senate would replace school choice with designation — a shift that would have significant effects on many independent schools in the Northshire. But a competing proposal, being hammered out in the House Education Committee, would instead require independent schools to prove they comply with federal and state law prohibiting discrimination.
The Mettawee district is mailing its annual report to voters, while the T&G report may be picked up at the T&G schools, local libraries and town offices. Both are also available at the BRSU offices in Sunderland, by mail (call 802-362-2452 to request a hard copy) or online at BRSU.org.
Taconic & Green
Since its formation, the Taconic & Green has rotated its annual meeting through its five schools. This is Currier’s first chance to host the annual gathering of voters from the district’s nine towns: Danby, Dorset, Landgrove, Londonderry, Manchester, Mount Tabor, Peru, Sunderland and Weston.
At the ballot box, voters will be asked to approve a $36.8 million budget for fiscal 2024, a 7.9 percent increase over fiscal 2023. The tax impact of that spending plan presents a paradox: Despite the equalized tax rate decreasing across the district, taxes will hit property owners’ wallets hard. That’s because the increase in property values over the past few years means a drop in the common level of appraisal — the factor determined by the state to equalize education spending.
If approved, the proposed budget will result in education spending of $20,862 per equalized pupil — 9 percent higher than equalized per-pupil spending for the current year.
Voters also will weigh in on Burr and Burton Academy’s requested tuition rate of $19,987 per student for the 2023-24 school year — a rate that the district pays for any high school student attending “any approved Vermont independent school.” That’s a slight increase over the current rate of $19,200.
Most of the Taconic & Green’s meeting is informational, as the bulk of its financial business and election of officers are conducted by Australian ballot on Town Meeting Day. Floor meeting business includes the election of a moderator, clerk and treasurer, hearing reports from the district board of directions, and choosing a date and site for the 2024 annual meeting.
Six board openings are on the T&G ballot, all with incumbents running for reelection: Suzanne Kantorski of Danby, Jim Salsgiver of Dorset, Ben Freeman of Landgrove, Herb Ogden of Mount Tabor, Andy Dahlstrom of Peru and Melanie Virgilio of Sunderland.
Taconic & Green voters will also be asked to approve transferring an estimated $638,353 budget surplus to its Building and Grounds Reserve Fund, in addition to appropriating $250,00 in tax revenue to that account. The warning also includes proposed appropriations of $125,000 for the Bus Reserve Fund and $50,000 for the Technology Equipment Reserve Fund.
The meeting will be telecast live on Greater Northshire Access Television.
Mettawee School District
Voters in Rupert and Pawlet will be asked to approve a proposed $6.4 million budget representing per–pupil spending of $20,487 per equalized pupil. That’s 15.4 percent more than the $6 million budget for fiscal 2022, with a per-pupil figure of $17,734 per equalized student.
Mettawee voters also will be asked to appropriate $40,000 for the district’s Building and Grounds Maintenance Reserve Fund, and vote for two board members.
Incumbent Julie Mack of Pawlet is unopposed for reelection to a three-year seat on the Metrawee board. Cori Brago, a one-year incumbent from Pawlet, did not submit signatures in time to appear on the ballot, but is running as a write-in candidate.