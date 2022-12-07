MANCHESTER — The Taconic & Green Regional School District Board engaged Tuesday night in the first of several discussions on its fiscal year 2024 budget.
The proposed 6 percent increase to the district’s budget from fiscal 2023 to 2024 might strike some as unpalatable, but board Chairman Jim Salsgiver of Dorset kicked off the budget discussions referencing the letter from the Vermont Department of Taxes, issued Dec. 1, for some perspective.
“[The state’s] baseline number for increases in budgets for school spending is 8.5 percent this year, which is the highest it’s ever been,” Salsgiver said. “That puts our spending in a little bit more context, because 6 percent can sound like a lot, but you have to recognize the environment it’s in.”
Sue Wilborn, director of finance and business operations for the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union, offered an explanation for her preliminary projections, but reminded the board that more information is still needed prior to finalizing the budget.
“This is just a rough draft,” Wilborn said. “We may be making changes.”
One facet of determining the budget that remains unanswered is the common level appraisal for homes in the district. Wilborn said more accurate figures for this piece of tax calculation will be available by the end of the month.
The common level appraisal is a tool used to ensure that towns or regions are paying their fair share into education funding. It accounts for the prices homes are sold at in comparison with their appraised value.
If homes are selling above appraised value, as they have the past couple of years because of the COVID-19 spike, then tax rates go up.
The agenda packet for the meeting notes that some of the district’s budget surplus can be allocated to helping stabilize tax rates against these fluctuations, and that will be a point of discussion for the board in upcoming budget meetings.
Deb Lyneis of Weston commented that, while she felt that this year’s budget appeared fair and reasonable, she was concerned about the possible precedent of increasing the budget.
“I’m not saying that we’re spending too much, but year after year, if [we have] fewer pupils and are spending more, in the end, that’s not sustainable,” Lyneis said. “If we’re thinking about taxpayers, we have to consider that in the long run.”
As was outlined in the meeting’s agenda packet, Wilborn addressed some of her projections for increased spending, particularly pertaining to rising costs of utilities, fuel and food.
The district also is trying to get ahead of some of the hikes in gas prices by investing in infrastructure for electric buses, which was included as a $200,000 line item on the budget.
A creative solution
While some of the increase to the budget is explained by the recent pinch of more expensive resources felt nationwide, BRSU Superintendent Randi Lowe took the opportunity to explain the need for additions of another resource — people.
“Our current system of having substitutes come in is not working,” she said.
Lowe said that the creative solution she came up with, with the input of educators from all across the BRSU, was to create pods or teams of teachers that she described as “self-sustaining.”
“If somebody is out, there’s somebody else to cover … they can still provide continuity of instruction, students are able to build relationships with those educators and be able to access learning because they’re not having different people in and out,” Lowe explained.
Lowe said that the support staff she’s requesting, listed as “paraeducators” in the budget, will have a different title, undetermined at this time. They would be particularly focused on Flood Brook School and Manchester Elementary Middle School, which Lowe mentioned as being in need of these new positions.
“We continue to have children who are struggling. We have a responsibility to provide the services in our schools to meet those needs,” Lowe said. “There’s a lot of post-pandemic impact we’re still seeing. I am saying to you that what’s in [the budget] is what we continue to need right now.”
Board member Ben Freeman of Landgrove voiced his support for what Lowe has proposed.
“The data shows us that not all of our students are thriving, and if not all of our students are thriving, we’re not providing everything that they need,” Freeman said. “You can’t necessarily solve problems by throwing money at them, but you can solve problems by thinking creatively, and it may take money to implement solutions.”
Legislators lend their ears
Vermont State Rep. David Durfee, D-Bennington 3, and state Rep.-elect Mike Rice, D-Bennington/Rutland, were both present via Zoom for the meeting to hear concerns of the board.
Before turning the meeting over to the board for their questions, Durfee asked specifically for input about universal school lunch programs. Vice Chairman Richard Dale of Londonderry weighed in, citing concerns that the responsibility would be pushed to the local level rather than the state.
“Feeding our kids and making sure they have adequate nutrition is part of where we’re coming from, and it would be great if we could get involved,” Dale said. “But not at the cost … of taking from some of things that we are finding success with.”
Salsgiver then shifted the conversation to a contentious issue of late, the fallout of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in June that has left in question the future of school choice and private school funding in Vermont.
“Personally, I’m scared to death that the Legislature is going to take extreme action to deal with Carson v. Makin without recognizing the needs of some districts that can’t live under those extreme approaches,” Salsgiver said. “That’s my biggest nightmare, and I think I share that with most of the board. I just want to make sure you guys were aware, that’s front and center.”
New board member
The appointment of Suzanne Kantorski to fill the Danby seat vacated by Leigh LoPresti was unanimously approved by the board at the beginning of the meeting.