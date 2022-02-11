The Shires of Southwestern Vermont Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), in partnership with the Better Bennington Corporation and the Manchester Business Association, are kicking off the inaugural Sweets For Your Sweetie Crawl, which will be held weekends through the end of February.
The campaign encourages residents and travelers to celebrate the month of love by visiting a local shop and purchasing one of their locally crafted sweets for a loved one.
This weekend, the campaign encourages shoppers to taste locally crafted delights at participating store locations for free. While visiting those stores, the campaign hopes shoppers don’t forget to pick up gifts for Valentine’s Day. Tasting hours and product availability are subject to change and available only while supplies last.
On the weekend of Feb. 18-20, the campaign asks shoppers to take two pictures of their crawl at two participating store locations. After taking the pictures and sharing them on their social media accounts, the campaign asks that patrons tag the following on Instagram to qualify for a special gift: @shiresofvermont, @manchestervt, & @downtownbennington. The first 22 (for the year 2022) qualified pictures will receive a special gift from the participating stores. No purchase necessary; see official rules for details.
On the final weekend of February 25-27, participating stores will have a BOGO (Buy One Get One) sale. The campaign encourages shoppers “to show your love for that special someone and buy a locally crafted sweet and in turn treat yourself — one for them, one for you!”
Mention “Sweets for your Sweetie” when visiting participating stores to take advantage of their special offers listed above. Current participating stores include The Village Chocolate Shoppe, Bringing You Vermont and Vermont Confectionery, The Coffee Bar, W. Collective, The Village Peddler and Chocolatorium, Rablogan Castle of Scotland, Mother Myrick’s Confectionery, Charlie’s Coffee Shop, Willoughby’s and J.J. Hapgood.
“This is a quick, simple, fun and delicious way to put a spotlight on some of our terrific small shops throughout the region,” said Matt Harrington, executive director of the Southwestern Vermont Chamber overseeing The Shires of Southwestern Vermont DMO. “What is really great, from our perspective, is the collaboration between the two Shires towns to get this campaign going.”
“With February being a month of unity and love, what better way to demonstrate unity than by working together as a region” said John Burnham, executive director of the Manchester Business Association. “Highlighting our unique cafes, bakeries, shops and confectioneries in our region and showcasing their many locally made treats, offers our locals and visitors a sweet experience, pun intended.”
Jenny Dewar, executive director of the Better Bennington Corp., added, “I look forward to partnering on more of these kinds of promotions down the road. Meanwhile, I am excited to do a road trip with my husband to visit each participating store from Bennington up to Manchester to satisfy our sweet tooth cravings.”
Certain restrictions apply. Offers based upon availability at the time of purchase and/or consumption. In-store purchases only. Please contact participating retailers for additional information or questions on offer. For more information on the Sweets campaign, please visit https://exploretheshires.com/sweetscrawl.