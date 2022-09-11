MANCHESTER — Through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Community Food Cupboard saw a marked increase in demand for its services, and an outpouring of generosity from area benefactors who volunteered time, food and funds so no one had to go hungry.
As the pandemic ebbs, the demand is still there, Executive Director Martha Carey said recently. “Now that things are normal-ish, we’re not as much in the forefront of people’s minds [as] at the height of the shutdown. So our donations are down. But the need is still there,” she said.
So Carey is grateful for area donors, such as Mother Myrick’s Confectionery, which recently presented the Food Cupboard with a check for $2,750.
The proceeds came from the sales of Mother Myrick’s “Bernie Bar,” a chocolate confection that comes in three assortments — dark chocolate, milk chocolate and milk chocolate with almonds.
Mother Myrick’s and its local partners have sold more than 10,000 of the bars, labeled with the iconic photo of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders at President Joe Biden’s inaugural, wearing mittens a constituent knitted for him.
Mother Myrick’s Vice President Ron Mancini said he and owner Jackie Baker thought about what Sanders represents and saw an opportunity to turn a fun treat into support for the Food Cupboard’s mission. They planned to follow that up by donating some of the bars to the Food Cupboard’s weekly care packages this week or next.
“[Bernie’s] for the the less fortunate, for the underrepresented,” Mancini said. “The immediate link for me was ‘Let’s take that inspiration and make it for a local community project’ — and the Food Cupboard was the obvious choice.”
The Community Food Cupboard, a nonprofit located at Town Hall, served about 300 households the year before the pandemic, Carey said. But it’s hard to track numbers — some customers need the help making ends meet once or twice and never return, while others reach out more regularly.
“We have been seeing more and more new families, and I think it’s just because everything is so expensive,” Carey said. “Food is the place where people can cut their budget if they have to. That’s where we can help people make up that gap. It’s getting people to that end of the month number they’ve got to meet.”
That said, “many clients don’t come forever,” she added. “It’s like getting through a bad time — whether you’re in between jobs or facing a big bill. They happen to all of us. It’s just about leveling it out for folks when times are tough.”
Shelf-stable food, cash donations and volunteer hours are always welcome, Carey said. And the service is open to everyone in Vermont. While the Food Cupboard does have eligibility guidelines because it’s a commodity distribution site for the USDA, “There’s yet to be someone needing help who doesn’t meet that guideline,” she said.
As the Food Cupboard’s program has grown, its quarters at Town Hall have become more and more cramped. A good deal of the operation, including its 24-hour pantry, is now outside in sheds and tents. In winter, having a storage container on the premises has been a big help, Carey said.
“With the demand the way it is right now and the number of people we’re serving, I don’t know we have the space to provide service from inside our current space,” she said.
Mother Myrick’s, well-known for its baked goodies, chocolates and candies, sold the bars along with local retail partners The Dorset Union Store, Mach’s Market, Above All Vermont and Hogback Mountain Country Store.
The company just completing its 33rd year of sponsoring an annual summer reading program for children, and annually sponsors an Easter egg decorating contest and Mother’s Day cake decorating events to raise money for local causes such as Project Against Violent Encounters and breast cancer awareness.
As she welcomes the kindness, Carey said donors can be certain that their donations are probably helping someone they know or have met.
“I often say, ‘This is going to go to somebody you know,’” she said. “You don’t know who that person is, but you know them. ... That’s what makes local donations like this especially meaningful. We are all so connected in this town.”