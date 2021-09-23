Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.