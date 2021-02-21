BENNINGTON -- After students in the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union and Southwest Tech districts were off for winter break last week, the district and Superintendent James Culkeen made the decision to go remote for the week of February 22.
The decision was made with an abundance of caution around the break. The school made a similar decision in early January, keeping the entire district remote for the week after the Christmas and holiday break.
There haven't been any school closures due to COVID since before the winter break, according to SVSU Public Information Coordinator Katie West.
"We did this after the last break as well," West said.
West said that the district made the decision a couple of weeks ago. In the district's newsletter on February 12, it was put in as a reminder to families that the district would be doing remote learning after the break.
Also, School Care is suspended until March 1.