BENNINGTON — The Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union is expected to have a new downtown address before the end of the month.
The move starts Wednesday, according to a recent notification from Superintendent James Culkeen to supervisory union officials, with movers starting to transfer office furniture and equipment to the new space in the Bennington Brush Building on North Street.
That process is expected to be completed by July 26, according to the notice, with staff members to report to the new quarters on July 27.
The last day of work for staff at the current central office location — in a former schoolhouse off South Stream Road — was expected to be Tuesday, with work to continue remotely until the new space is occupied.
“During that period there may be disruptions in phone and internet services, but the SVSU Tech Department is working hard to keep disruptions to a minimum,” Culkeen wrote. “Thank you for your patience and understanding during this transition.”
No further information on the move was available Tuesday.
DOWNTOWN SPACE
In December, the SVSU agreed to lease 8,000 square feet of space in the historic former factory at 184-90 North St. The lease will cost $128,000 annually.
The new location is expected to provide office and conference space on one floor that is entirely Americans with Disability Act compliant. That’s unlike the current building, which has accessibility problems that Culkeen estimated in December would cost an estimated $3.5 million to address.
The new space is being leased from Dionysus LLC and WKT Holdings, the co-owners of the property.
Paul Carroccio, the president and CEO of TPW Real Estate, is the manager of Dionysus LLC. The partnership bought the building as part of a $300,000 real estate transaction in 2019.
The Brush Building was built in the mid-1800s for the Eagle Iron Works, according to a handbook for the Central Bennington Historic District.
The move also is expected to provide a new source of potential daytime customers for downtown businesses.
“We are very excited to have a stronger presence in the downtown Bennington community,” Katie West, SVSU public information coordinator, said in an email.