BENNINGTON – The equity coordinator for Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union has tendered his resignation in a letter offering both encouragement and constructive criticism as he steps down after two-plus years on the job.
Jonathan Phipps, in a letter to the SVSU board which he provided to the Banner, said he was pursuing other opportunities in his field. He told the Banner he has been hired as associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Albany, N.Y.
A backlash to diversity and inclusion has become a political strategy for Trump-aligned Republicans across the country, as evidenced by book bans, curriculum mandates and bans on gender-affirming care in numerous red states. But Phipps recommended that the distinct lean into diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), rather than shy away from it. “If we are not equipped to respect and/or understand one another in this new diverse world, only negative consequences can and will ensue,” he said.
“It is impossible to properly assist, support, or educate a person that you do not understand, empathize with, or respect. This is another reason why DEI work is crucially needed,” Phipps said. “As we become more and more diverse and varied as a population, a consequence could be we are less able to function as a society if we do not take steps to fundamentally understand and interact with one another. In a public-school setting this rings especially true.
“Change is not 'coming,' it is already here, and it will only persist and grow with time. How we adapt to change for the maximal benefit of everyone is entirely up to us. This will take continual work and commitment,” he said.
In a statement emailed to the Banner, SVSU Superintendent James Culkeen thanked Phipps for his service and emphasized the position is important, and will be filled. "[It] reflects the Boards' commitment to creating, maintaining, and supporting an inclusive and equitable school community for all of our students," he said.
"As the District seeks its next Coordinator of Equity, we are focused on building on the foundation which the Administrative team, including Jonathan, has undertaken over the years. The SVSU wishes Jonathan well as he moves on to a new position that represents an advancement in his career," Culkeen said.
The position has been posted on SchoolSpring – the school district's hiring portal – and interested candidates should apply, he added.
Phipps, who started work at the SVSU in January of 2021, said he sent his resignation letter on June 6. His letter was not included in the packet of nominations and resignation letters provided to the board as part of the meeting packet for Tuesday's special meeting of the SVSU Board of Directors.
While hailing the district for improving its focus on diversity and inclusion across the board, Phipps also said the district “must communicate with its communities far more than is currently the case. This communication must also be promoted and encouraged so that it becomes a given.” It should also be a two-way street, he said.
Phipps cited accomplishments by the district to address equity and inclusion. He noted the Equity Advisory Committee’s regular discussions “were often the origin points of changes that have yielded positive results within the SVSU,” such as after-school buses, attempts to hire and attract staff reflecting the diverse student population, and creating new student-centered support organizations. He also pointed to event programming in the SVSU, such as the recent Juneteenth Celebration.
Phipps cited significant reforms to the SVSU’s handling of bullying and harassment, including policies outlining how incidents are reported and investigated, as well as training staff to collect data to track bullying and harassment over time.
More accomplishments in the SVSU included policy changes that directly impact equity and inclusion, including policies on sexual harassment, hazing and bullying, equity and inclusion, and gender non-conforming and transgender youth, Phipps said.
"With all that was accomplished, I must emphasize two things; first all that was accomplished needs to be regularly maintained and even expanded, and second there is still much more that needs to be done to make the SVSU and all of its schools as equitable and inclusive as possible," he said.
He addressed the SVSU's culture, saying it should work to address two mentalities:
• “Build the plane as you fly,” he said, ignores that success usually comes from proper planning and resources. “If something is important one must devote proper time, manpower, and resources at the front end of the operation for it to yield positive outcome. The challenge for the SVSU here is to become more proactive in efforts,” he said.
• “Box checking” undermines progress because it only demands the minimum legally or ethically required, he said.” If an initiative is complex, it must be met with a consistent effort to fully implement it. Surface level or half-measure commitments are just as detrimental to marginalized populations as not having the commitment in the first place. The SVSU must make sure that every effort is fully carried out.”
The SVSU should also be in the habit of sharing appropriate data with the wider community, he added. “Having any one area with a monopoly of information is detrimental to the decision-making process,” Phipps said. “Data without peer review is meaningless as there is no mechanism to confirm or cross-reference conclusions.”
Phipps also cited two policies he believes need to change:
• When hiring administrators other than the Superintendent, the SVSU “would benefit from a clause that requires our search criteria and area be expanded,” he said. He recommended that candidate searches include interviews with “at least two individuals from historically marginalized demographics,” and that the equity coordinator be present for those interviews. Over time, “this change would likely make our leadership and staff pool more representative of the community it serves,” he said.
• The policy governing student eligibility for athletics and co-curricular activities “should be amended to have special exemptions for student organizations that promote a social good or support,” Phipps said. “This is particularly true for student organizations that act as an affinity/support space for marginalized demographics.”