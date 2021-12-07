Teachers teaching during COVID

Melissa Chancey, a teacher at Woodford Hollow Elementary, works with Skylar Laskowske, 6, in December 2020.

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
BENNINGTON — The Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union is changing the way it informs the community about COVID-19 cases in its 10 schools: no more mass notifications.

“We will no longer be sending out a message to entire school communities when a positive case arises,” the SVSU said on its website. “Those who are directly impacted will continue to be called directly, regardless of vaccination status.”

“We know that the health and safety within our schools is of utmost importance to the community. Please be assured that we will continue to follow best practices as laid out by the state,” the supervisory union said.

In a statement, Superintendent James Culkeen said the administration consulted with COVID-19 coordinator Ashley Walker in deciding on the change in policy.

In the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union, Superintendent Randi Lowe said she is emailing families once or twice weekly with updates.

“I am no longer emailing after every case,” Lowe said. “I am not sure if this will change after the new year, but this is our approach until December break.”

At least one other Vermont district decided on the same approach, but said there were no conversations between educators or a directive from the state to limit communication on COVID cases in schools.

“We will continue to inform those families impacted directly promptly of the positive case and the Test-to-Stay protocols for that particular case,” St. Johnsbury Schools Superintendent Brian Ricca told parents last week. “Please note that families will not be getting individual phone calls. We will instead use group emails and text messages. In addition, we will also notify our staff and the local day care programs.”

Ricca told The Caledonian-Record that the change in reporting strategy was based on local families complaining about getting too many messages.

During Tuesday’s weekly administration briefing, Secretary of Education Daniel French said decisions on how to inform school communities falls to the supervisory unions and school districts. “That’s not coming from [the Agency of Education],” he said.

Andrew McGregor of The Caledonian-Record contributed to this report. Greg Sukiennik covers government and politics for Vermont News & Media. Reach him at gsukiennik@benningtonbanner.com.

Greg Sukiennik has worked at all three Vermont News & Media newspapers and was their managing editor from 2017-19. He previously worked for ESPN.com, for the AP in Boston, and at The Berkshire Eagle in Pittsfield, Mass.

