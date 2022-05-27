BENNINGTON — A proposed calendar for next school year in the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union remains a work in progress.
That’s after SVSU received feedback about the potential impact of scheduling half-days on Wednesdays in January, February and part of March. That change came about as the supervisory union works to integrate its operations and traditions with the Arlington Public Schools.
“We are still working on next year’s school calendar because we did get feedback about the number of-half days,” Superintendent James Culkeen said during his report to the SVSU Board of Directors at Wednesday’s meeting.
Culkeen said so far, following conversations with building principals, he has been able to remove four half-days from the calendar.
The initial proposal, posted on the SVSU’s website, provides for half-days for the first 10 school weeks of 2023.
Arlington has traditionally given students half-days from January through March for the Junior Instructional Snowsports Program (JISP), run by the Bromley Outing Club. That program has been a mainstay of Northshire-area schools for decades.
The SVSU includes the Arlington Public Schools, thanks to a merger mandated by the state Board of Education. The SVSU and the Battenkill Valley Supervisory Union, representing Arlington and Sandgate — a non-operating district that tuitions its K-12 students — were officially merged last July 1. The two entities have been working toward integrating operations over the past school year.