BENNINGTON — The Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Board will warn a proposed policy concerning transgender and gender nonconforming students Wednesday during its 5:30 p.m. meeting.
The four-page draft policy, which is not scheduled for discussion or adoption at the meeting, was also warned last week by the Mount Anthony Union School District Board.
The transgender and gender nonconforming students policy says it is “designed to provide direction for administrators, staff, students, and parents to address issues that may arise concerning the needs of transgender and gender nonconforming students.”
The draft policy covers confidentiality and information privacy issues; requests to use a specific name or pronoun and requests for retroactive changes to a student’s name and gender.
The draft also states that “any student expressing a need or desire for increased privacy [concerning a restroom or locker room] will be provided with reasonable alternative arrangements.”
The policy also requires the schools to “consider numerous factors” in developing policy concerning use of restrooms or locker rooms.
During the MAU Board meeting, a parent called into the Zoom meeting during public comment to raise concerns about the proposed policy. The parent said he had concerns about his child using a locker room or restroom with transgender students.
Board members informed the parent that the draft policy was not on the current MAU agenda and directed him to the next meeting of the SVSU Policy Drafting Committee, which is set for Sept. 12.
The school boards also are warning a proposed policy on equity. Once any further policy revisions are made, the boards will normally consider adoption of the new policies and place that intention on a future agenda.
Information on joining the SVSU meeting Wednesday via Zoom can be found on the supervisory union’s website at www.svsu.org under the calendar notice for the meeting.
A copy of the proposed policies can be found in the June 15 MAU Board agenda board packet.