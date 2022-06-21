Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — The Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Board will warn a proposed policy concerning transgender and gender nonconforming students Wednesday during its 5:30 p.m. meeting.

The four-page draft policy, which is not scheduled for discussion or adoption at the meeting, was also warned last week by the Mount Anthony Union School District Board.

The transgender and gender nonconforming students policy says it is “designed to provide direction for administrators, staff, students, and parents to address issues that may arise concerning the needs of transgender and gender nonconforming students.”

The draft policy covers confidentiality and information privacy issues; requests to use a specific name or pronoun and requests for retroactive changes to a student’s name and gender.

The draft also states that “any student expressing a need or desire for increased privacy [concerning a restroom or locker room] will be provided with reasonable alternative arrangements.”

The policy also requires the schools to “consider numerous factors” in developing policy concerning use of restrooms or locker rooms.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

During the MAU Board meeting, a parent called into the Zoom meeting during public comment to raise concerns about the proposed policy. The parent said he had concerns about his child using a locker room or restroom with transgender students.

Board members informed the parent that the draft policy was not on the current MAU agenda and directed him to the next meeting of the SVSU Policy Drafting Committee, which is set for Sept. 12.

The school boards also are warning a proposed policy on equity. Once any further policy revisions are made, the boards will normally consider adoption of the new policies and place that intention on a future agenda.

Information on joining the SVSU meeting Wednesday via Zoom can be found on the supervisory union’s website at www.svsu.org under the calendar notice for the meeting.

A copy of the proposed policies can be found in the June 15 MAU Board agenda board packet.

Jim Therrien writes for Vermont News and Media, including the Bennington Banner, Manchester Journal and Brattleboro Reformer. Email jtherrien@benningtonbanner.com

Reporter/editor

Jim Therrien reports for the three Vermont News and Media newspapers in Southern Vermont. He previously worked as a reporter and editor at the Berkshire Eagle, the Bennington Banner, the Springfield Republican, and the former North Adams Transcript.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.