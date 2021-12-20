BENNINGTON — A new lease under consideration for the Bennington Brush building would allow central office employees of the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union to move downtown in July.
The supervisory union board is expected to consider the lease for the building at 184-190 North St. when it meets this afternoon. The lease, on the agenda for today’s meeting, would cost $10,666.67 per month, or $128,000 annually — a rate of $16 per square foot.
The move would bring the SVSU’s central office from Bennington’s outskirts to the downtown, providing a potential boost to businesses in and around the Four Corners.
For that sum, the SVSU would get 8,000 square feet of Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant space with conference rooms, private offices and workspaces, all on one floor.
The SVSU would pay for utilities under the terms of the lease with Dionysus LLC and WKT Holdings, the co-owners of the property. Paul. W. Carroccio, the president and CEO of TPW Real Estate, is the manager of Dionysus LLC. The partnership bought the building as part of a $300,000 transaction in 2019.
The lease agreement and a final vote on the SVSU’s proposed fiscal 2023 budget are both on the agenda for today’s meeting, scheduled for 5 p.m. at the supervisory union’s offices at 246 South Stream Road and on Zoom.
The lease would begin on July 1, 2022, and run through June 30, 2025. It includes a pair of three-year renewal options.
The supervisory union has been considering alternatives to its current home, in the cozy confines of the former Beech Street School, for years. That building poses numerous ADA compliance challenges.
Superintendent James Culkeen told the board of directors at previous meetings that, although the rent increase is significant, spending money to modernize the Beech Street School building would not be cost effective. He said the cost of making Beech Street School building compliant with accessibility law has been estimated at $3.5 million.
The financial impact has been figured into a projected $72,000 increase in operations costs within the proposed budget for fiscal year 2023.
A final version of the spending plan was not available by press time Monday, but the initial version presented Dec. 7 proposed a 2.59 percent increase, to $30.4 million.