BENNINGTON — The Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union is investigating a potential move of its central offices to downtown Bennington.
The supervisory union’s Board of Directors on Wednesday approved a letter of intent to investigate a move from its South Stream Road offices to the former Bennington Brush complex. In a unanimous vote, the board gave Superintendent James Culkeen’s office the authority to move forward in lease talks with developer Dionysus LLC, headed by Paul W. Carroccio.
The action does not bind the SVSU to signing a lease. But general terms have been laid out, Culkeen and business manager Renee Gordon said.
These include a lease of 8,000 square feet, potentially increasing to 10,000 square feet, at a rate of no more than $16 per square foot. At that capped price, the SVSU would pay up to $128,000 per year for 8,000 square feet and $160,000 for 10,000 square feet — but no more.
Culkeen indicated that the developer would be willing to work with the SVSU on rent, since the district had been paying a flat rate for its current home. The prospective new location includes the Bennington Brush complex at 184-190 North St. and vacant property at 113 Depot St., which Carroccio said is “earmarked for a couple of priority tenants.”
During the meeting, Culkeen told the board that the SVSU has been looking to replace its offices in the former Beech Street School for some time. The supervisory union previously considered space on South Street and in an industrial park off East Road. Culkeen noted that the SVSU’s current home has significant Americans with Disabilities Act compliance issues.
Culkeen said he visited the Bennington Brush site twice with assistant superintendent Laura Boudreau, finance and operations director Renee Gordon and human resources director Nick Gault, and said it has “enough open space we could consider moving there.”
Culkeen said the administration sought the letter of intent so the district and the developer could begin drawing up architectural plans and negotiating terms of occupancy. The SVSU would be seeking an initial three-year lease with multiple renewal options, bringing the initial term to between nine and 12 years, Gordon said.
“This in no way binds us to go there, but it is the next step we would take so we could come back [to the board] with real prices, real estimates and a real cost proposal — which, at the time, the board could make a decision to continue and sign that lease, or not,” Culkeen said.
Under state law, the supervisory union cannot own property; it can only lease.
Culkeen warned the board that the rent, should the plan move forward, will be more than what the SVSU is paying now.
“We pay a flat rate for this building,” he said. And though the quoted price is less than some other potential locations that were considered in the past, “there’s no way around saying it’s an increase.”
“The developer of the property is very willing to work with us on finances” and phase in the rent up to a maximum of $16 per square foot over time, Gordon said. She also said the developer would be financing the buildout of the space, with that cost built into the lease.
Carroccio, who is also the chief executive officer of TPW Real Estate and the owner of the soon-to-open Coffee Bar in the Putnam Block, said he had been taking with SVSU “for a few years actually. I just had to get my ducks in a row to get the right space available for them.”
“We think we can suit their needs in so many different ways,” Carroccio said. “All our current space is ADA accessible. We have installed ADA-compliant bathrooms and have a clean bill of health from the state.”
Bennington town manager Stuart Hurd said “it would be great” to have the SVSU central office employees downtown.
“I know they are crammed into the offices they now occupy,” he said. “Having all of those employees coming downtown and working downtown would be really good for Bennington.”
The Bennington Brush complex, at 184-190 North St., was purchased by Dionysus LLC and WKT Holdings LLC of California for $300,000 from Applejack Historic Real Estate LLC in 2019, according to the Banner’s files. The same companies bought 113 Depot St., the former Henry M. Tuttle Co. lumber and hardware site, from Apollo Industries Inc. for $405,000 the same year.
In other business Wednesday, the board unanimously approved the hiring of Centerline Architects and Planners of Bennington with federal relief dollars to oversee multiple heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC) projects in the SVSU’s schools.
Culkeen told the board that he made the decision because expertise was needed to oversee those projects and that Gordon “doesn’t have the capacity to add this on” with the fiscal 2023 budget process looming.
According to a memo from Gordon to the board, Centerline submitted a low bid of $135 per hour for the contact. It runs through August of 2024.
The scope of work includes evaluating school building HVAC needs; developing conceptual plans with cost estimates and cost-benefit analyses; soliciting engineering proposals; and managing construction projects.