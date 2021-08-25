BENNINGTON -- A set of higher per-hour pay rates for classroom staff substitutes was approved Wednesday by the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Board.
The new rates, as presented by Superintendent James Culkeen and Human Resources Director Nick Gault, covered teacher subs with a range of academic qualifications as well as classroom paraprofessional aides.
The higher rates were proposed in light of worsening difficulty attracting substitutes, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board also decided to form a committee to look into other aspects of the sub shortage and into an on-going staff absentee rate of around 10 percent, which is higher on certain days during the school year.
The committee is expected to consider ideas for simplifying the sub qualification rates and look at such incentives as providing child care for substitute staff.
One change that was agreed upon Wednesday was to change a sub category of "Vermont certified teacher" to simply "certified teacher," which would then include those certified in Massachusetts and New York. Under the former category, teachers certified elsewhere would apparently would have received the lower rate for those with a bachelor's degree.
The rates approved include those for high school graduates, going from $12.46 per hour to $14.71; for those with an associate's degree, from $13.17 per hour to $15.42; for those with bachelor degrees, from $14.61 to $16.86; for certified teachers, from $18.18 to $20.43; for nursing subs, from $18.19 to $21.15; for office staff subs, from $12.27 to $14.52; and for classroom aides, from $11.75 to $14 per hour.
Board members Scott McEnaney and Leon Johnson said they were concerned about what seems a high average staff absentee rate and want to look into the reasons for absences by each staff category to determine if the rates can be lowered.
Jackie Kelly suggested looking at providing child care for subs as an incentive that might prove nearly as important as pay rates.
A committee of board members and staff is expected to consider those issues and other ideas to reduce the sub shortage.