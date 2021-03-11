BENNINGTON — In response to concerns over "curricular violence," the superintendent of the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union has issued a directive that "role-playing" activities are not to be used in SVSU schools, effective immediately.
The impetus for the change came after a meeting this week between Mia Schultz, the mother of three boys in the SVSU district and administrators including Superintendent James Culkeen, over a pair of worksheets that were used in a Global Issues class at Mount Anthony Union High School.
"It's a great step toward systemic change," said Schultz, who is also the president of the Rutland-area NAACP, in a phone interview. "It's encouraging that we can encourage those to do better and the community, who has rallied for this change. Pressure from the community was paramount. When we use our voices to speak up against this racism, quite frankly, we can make real change to the people in power."
The instructor of the course used a pair of worksheets with the titles, "Immigration Role-Play" and "Fighting Terrorism."
The worksheets are from 2004 and 2006, respectively, and use racist role-play and also racist language and parallels in reference to immigrants and terrorism.
On the "Fighting Terrorism" worksheet, from 2004, students are asked to agree or disagree to a set of nine statements related to "attempts by U.S. government officials to find potential terrorists living the United States and keep out terrorists who may want to enter."
One of the more egregious statements says, "Immigration and justice officials should pay closer attention to Muslim groups then they do to other religious and ethnic groups living in the United States to prevent possible terrorism."
The other worksheet — which is copyrighted 2006 — is much more overt, putting students in groups of either "illegal aliens" or U.S. immigration officials. The activity involves role-playing an interview between an immigrant and a immigration official. Directions include having the immigrant acting nervous because they are about to be deported and telling that they need to act ignorant when the official is asking questions.
For the students playing the role of the official, they are tasked with asking personal questions about how long the immigrant has lived in the U.S. and how they came into the country, along with questions about their social security number and if they pay their taxes.
Schultz said this is the second time since moving to Vermont and having her children in the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union, they have had to endure what she calls curricular violence.
"The first time they had students simulating slavery, that was years ago, that was the first time I had to fight for my children’s safety in their school," Schultz wrote in a Facebook post from last week. "While many folks have expressed surprise over this curriculum being taught in Vermont classrooms, please do not be surprised ... this is the kind of curricular violence and harm that happens to students of color and other students with marginalized identities on a daily basis."
But unlike other similar situations in other parts of the country where a teacher or administrator was fired for an assignment like this, Schultz said that she's more interested in trying to fix the problem at the base.
"My sons have experienced harm at the hands of the Southwest [Vermont] Supervisory [Union] for 6 years. And when my son shared his assignment with me this week, I saw this as one incident in a larger pattern of systemic racism but that doesn’t make it any less painful," Schultz wrote. "While there may be calls to fire this teacher, I’d like us to focus our attention on the real enemy: systemic racism embedded in the School District that makes lessons like this acceptable and normal."
In a statement released Wednesday evening, Culkeen said they will continue to assess the curriculum. There was no word on any disciplinary action against the teacher, as an email from the SVSU cited personnel matters being confidential.
"The intent of the classroom activity was not to cause trauma. I agree with the quote attributed to Ms. Schultz in a recent VTDigger article on this point. Moving forward, we will continue our work of assessing our curriculum so that it is responsive to the needs of all of our students, ensuring that they develop the critical thinking skills that will assist them throughout their lives," Culkeen's statement read.
Earlier in the week, the SVSU had put out a different statement, saying that the lesson was appropriate under the Vermont State Standards.
"Following discussions between SVSU Superintendent James Culkeen, SVSU Director of Curriculum Instruction & Assessment Melissa Senecal, SVSU Equity Coordinator Jonathan Phipps, MAUHS Principal Stephen Nixon, and the teacher, the need for addressing implicit bias within the lesson in question, as described by the teacher, was appropriate under the Vermont State Standards. Skills and attributes covered in the assignment allowed students to learn and exercise citizenship skills and utilize democratic principles."
In the new statement from Wednesday, Culkeen discusses the ongoing review of all the curriculum in the SVSU.
"In the SVSU, teams of PreK-12 educators review and develop curriculum on an ongoing basis. This process is facilitated by our Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment. We continue to learn, grow, and evolve in this process. The SVSU is committed to promoting equity and inclusion in our schools. We remain focused on increasing the diversity of faculty and staff to provide different perspectives and a reflective view of our community. Continued efforts of bringing equity into our schools are reviewed and shared during District Equity Literacy Team meetings. This group includes administrators, educators, community members and students. Additionally, our Equity Coordinator and Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment have been working on contracting with outside professionals who can support and assist with this important work," the statement read.
Schultz had a meeting with members of the SVSU administration including Culkeen, Nixon, Phipps and the district's attorney, Dina Atwood earlier this week.
The beginning of the meeting was tense, according to Schultz, who had members from the Education Justice Coalition and the Windham County and Rutland County NAACP join her in the meeting.
As the meeting progressed and Schultz and her group told their stories around the impact of curricular violence, the tone of the meeting shifted. By the end of the meeting, the district had put a moratorium on role playing assignments, discontinuing the use of these worksheets and assignment. There is also a plan to audit the district's social studies curriculum.
At the same time, the district will work on professional development for teachers.
"The SU has been, since prior to receiving the complaint, negotiating for the services of Dr. Rebecca Haslam of Seed the Way. Seed the Way focuses on developing 'anti-bias antiracist education, equity pedagogies, reflective practices, curriculum, instruction and school culture,'" said SVSU public information coordinator Katie West.
"We are committed to providing professional learning experiences supporting equity for all of our staff members ... We are moving forward with our plan to focus next year’s professional learning goals on equity and inclusion. Growth within our organization is vital. I strongly believe that to remain static in our professional development is educational neglect. Professional development is effective when it causes educators to improve their instruction and assists administrators in becoming better leaders," Culkeen wrote.
According to Schultz, principal Nixon apologized at the meeting, "for the harm that impacted my family."
"A lot of ground was covered and as you can see there is more to address, but we have a hopeful start and a line of communication," Schultz wrote. "Our collective power is central to making systemic change like this occur. When we are organized, our schools cannot continue to operate with norms of White Supremacy and Racism. When we come together, we are powerful and able to make change."
Schultz said that the next step is to put out a letter, co-signed by the Rutland and Windham-area NAACP and the Education Justice Coalition of Vermont and for the community to sign as well, to help hold educators accountable in having a equitable curriculum in Vermont schools.
"We want to follow this all the way through to the end," Schultz said. "The SVSU has a real chance to lead the rest of the state and that's powerful, for Bennington in particular."