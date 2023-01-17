BENNINGTON — The Scott administration is working with officials at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center on the potential creation of a $9.25 million state-funded inpatient youth psychiatric unit.
The money was included in legislation adjusting state spending for the current fiscal year, according to Finance and Management Commissioner Adam Greshin.
“We’re pleased that the governor is recognizing the mental health issues across the state, particularly those for children,” said James Trimarchi, director of planning at SVMC. He said the need for those services among youth and adults is critical; and he appreciates the governor’s financial commitment to the project.
But, he cautioned, SVMC is a long way from officially agreeing to open such a unit.
“This is a heavy lift for our organization,” Trimarchi said.
The Scott administration put out a request for proposals last winter for the project, and the Central Vermont Medical Center — affiliated with the University of Vermont Health Network — expressed interest. When the Green Mountain Care hospital regulatory board reduced the UVM Health Network’s budget request earlier this year, CVMC backed away from the youth psychiatric unit project.
At this point, Trimarchi said, SVMC is the only hospital still in discussions with the state about the project. The proposal is undergoing a feasibility study, which looks at issues like costs and expenses, reimbursement rates for services, staffing challenges, overall price tag ($9.25 million was an initial estimate, but not a final cost), and more. Any formal proposal would require approval by the SVMC board, as well as state regulators.
In other words, he said, there’s a long way to go to make this project a reality.
Trimarchi said his organization also needs to coordinate any proposal with the Dartmouth–Hitchcock Medical Center, with SVMC and Darthmouth planning to “integrate” sometime later this year. He also noted that at this point, there is a shortage of mental health placements and services for youth after they are released from inpatient care.
Currently, the Brattleboro Retreat is the only facility offering inpatient psychiatric services.
“Can we pull it off?” Trimarchi asked rhetorically. “We don’t know.”
SVMC is scheduled to talk with state officials next week about the proposal.
Lorna Mattern, executive director of United Counseling Service, sounded hopeful.
“This facility, if feasible, will be available to all of Vermont,” she said. “There are youth in Bennington who have to travel hours to receive a higher level of care, such as hospital diversion, and Bennington will now be available for others who need a hospital. It is the nature of living in a small state.”
She said the state funding is critical to “build an inpatient facility to meet the needs of Vermont’s adolescents. The significant ask and SVMC going through the process of a feasibility study speaks to the significant underfunding of the mental health system.”
United Counseling Service and the hospital have worked together on mental health and other health-related issues in the community. Mattern said she expects that relationship to expand if SVMC moves forward with the new juvenile mental health unit.
“We need to collaborate with one another to provide adequate clinical and psychiatric staffing for the facility,” she said. “We hope to work together. Clinical, crisis and psychiatric intervention and treatment is our area of expertise, which, among other reasons, makes sense to expand our relationship.
Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, a member of the chamber’s Appropriations Committee, said he is also pleased that SVMC has come forward to have these discussions. He acknowledged the issues SVMC is grappling with, including the staffing challenges.
But, he added, “It makes sense for our community. I’m pleased that SVMC is willing to step up and do something.”