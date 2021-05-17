BENNINGTON — What should be the future of the Everett Estate, the site of the former Southern Vermont College?
That's the question that Southwestern Vermont Health Care is asking. SVHC is seeking input from the public through an online survey on the reuse and development of the 371-acre property that it purchased at auction in December 2020.
The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8KLCZGD
SVHC is working closely with the Town of Bennington and the Bennington County Regional Commission to develop short and long-term plans for the property.
“Southwestern Vermont Health Care is committed to keeping the former Southern Vermont College property and its trail system accessible to our community,” SVC Project Director Brian Lent said in a release. “This survey is great way to capture our region’s feedback regarding the property’s importance and potential future opportunities.”
Reuse options are being explored for the property’s 12 buildings, which include the historic Everett Mansion and Carriage House as well as several dormitories and classrooms. The property includes a network of trails that is currently open to the public, and athletic fields that are available to local sports leagues for use through the Town of Bennington.
The online survey, which is accessible through links on the BCRC and SVHC websites, will be accessible through May 28. Survey results will inform how SVHC assesses community value of future development proposals at the Everett Estate. An overview of survey results will be made available to the public this summer.