BENNINGTON — After a decrease in COVID-19 tests and caseload, Southwestern Vermont Medical Center announced Friday it will update its visitation policy for hospital visitors and medical practice patients, as well as expand its visiting hours.
“We track the state’s and Bennington County’s COVID-19 numbers closely, and the decline in positive COVID-19 cases supports reopening visitation for our community,” said Pamela Duchene, chief nursing officer and vice president of Patient Care Services, in a statement announcing the changes. “We are happy to provide patients with the direct, in-person family support they need to recover.”
Visiting hours have been expanded to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Visitors should be members of the patient’s core support network (family, caregivers and very close friends).
Everyone — including patients, staff, and visitors — is required to wear a mask or face covering, regardless of vaccination status. Those who do not have a medical-grade surgical mask will be provided one, the hospital said in the statement. All masks must be worn over the mouth and nose for the entire duration of the visit. Those who do not comply will be asked to leave the premises.
The numbers of visitors allowed varies by department and the age and condition of the patient: One visitor is allowed per day to adult inpatients, including those using the emergency department, east and west wings, and the ICU; adult outpatients — including all patients visiting practices in the Medical Office Building, the operating room, endoscopy, medical infusion, imaging and lab — may have one visitor with them. This includes prenatal patients.
Pediatric patients — both inpatients and outpatients, regardless of area — may have up to two visitors per day. Adult patients birthing with Women’s and Children’s Services may have a birth partner per day. Patients at the end of life may have four visitors, who must remain in the patient room at all times. And the health system recommends minors visit the hospital or practices only to receive care, if possible. All minors visiting inpatient units need prior approval from the clinical team and must be accompanied by an adult.
“The patient support visitors provide is critical,” said Thomas A. Dee, SVHC’s president and CEO, in the statement. “Visitors counsel, educate, advocate and provide compassion. They play an important role in our patient’s healing process.”
Social visits should still be conducted virtually. Inpatients and outpatients who would benefit from social-type support should request the use of technology to bring family and friends virtually into exam and hospital rooms.
Everyone, including patients, caregivers and visitors, is required to stop at the check-in desk located at entrances in the hospital. Those entering the Medical Office Building will be screened once they reach the practice they are visiting, and visitors with symptoms of any kind are not permitted. Everyone is expected to sanitize their hands upon entry and exit from the building, units and patient rooms.