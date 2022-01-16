BENNINGTON -- With Southwestern Vermont Medical Center front-line workers once again overworked and stressed by the surge in COVID-19 cases as a result of the rapidly spreading omicron variant, Bennington area businesses, organizations and residents now have an easy way to show their appreciation.
In partnership with the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce and local restaurants, the hospital's SVHC Foundation has jumpstarted the Meal Train program used two years ago to enable people to order meals through participating restaurants and have them delivered to the hospital for distribution to health care workers. People had been asking how they can show their support for the doctors, nurses and others on the front line of this fight, the foundation said.
“This program was such a success when we launched it in the spring of 2020, and it had a tremendous impact on the morale of our staff,” said Leslie Keefe, vice president for Corporate Development, in a press release. “Today, our physicians, providers, nurses, and employees are working harder than ever and often under extreme conditions, so we wanted to once again make this program available as a way for the community to show their gratitude.”
Numerous restaurants in the SVHC service area are participating. Visitors to the Meal Train website volunteer to purchase a meal for a particular department electronically and call the restaurant to order the food to be delivered, the foundation said.
Matt Harrington, executive director of the chamber, said Sunday that especially early in the pandemic people were baking cookies or macaroni dishes and dropping them off at the hospital's front desk. Now, particularly with the increased caseload and activity prompted by omicron, those visitations to the hospital are too problematic. The Meal Train program will give everyone who wants to help a way to do so that is organized, provides healthy food, and is delivered by restaurant staff instructed in proper hospital drop-off protocols.
"From our perspective, and the hospital's too, there's a great synergy," he said. "We've got people that want to help, doctors and nurses that need help. We’ve also got restaurants here who are professional chefs, checked by the Health Department. We said, 'Why don’t we funnel people’s hearts through the restaurants?'"
All restaurants will make no-contact deliveries to the hospital and the COVID Resource Center in Bennington, and the regional campuses throughout the SVHC service area, the release stated. A designated staff member will come outside to receive the delivery, so no restaurant personnel need to enter the buildings. Donors of meals are not permitted to deliver meals to the locations themselves. Instructions on the Meal Train site offer a list of participating restaurants but donors can choose restaurants that are not listed, especially for the regional campuses.
“Our healthcare professionals will be uplifted to witness how much the community appreciates them,” Keefe said in a statement. “This program will have a tangible and meaningful impact while also supporting our local restaurants. On behalf of the SVHC family, we are deeply grateful for the support.”
Harrington said the program also provides an economic boost to local restaurants that have taken a hit during the pandemic.
Interested supporters can visit https://mealtrain.com/v1w8yz to purchase a meal for as few as two staff members or as many as 30.
The site gives donors specific days, departments and meals -- breakfast-lunch-dinner -- they can provide.
"SVMC staff are working long hours to provide exceptional care to our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. By providing a meal to SVMC personnel, you will not only be supporting health care professionals, but will also be patronizing local businesses during this difficult time," the website states. "Thank you for your generosity!"