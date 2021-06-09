BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Health Care will administer COVID vaccines from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week at SVMC ExpressCare at the hospital, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, at the gymnasium on the former Southern Vermont College campus.
Members of the general public ages 12 and older are invited to walk-in to either location during the specified hours. No appointment is necessary.
The clinic will administer Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to those 12-18 and the patient’s choice of Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson to those 18 and above, while supplies last.
Both clinics are open to everyone, regardless of whether they live in Vermont or another state.
Everyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by parent or guardian.
The clinic at the former Southern Vermont College is open Saturday only. It is located at 981 Mansion Drive in Bennington, off Monument Avenue.
Walk-in vaccines are anticipated to be available at ExpressCare for the foreseeable future. The practice is newly relocated to 120 Hospital Drive. It shares space with the Respiratory Evaluation Center, which features negative-pressure air exchange throughout. The new facility also has a dedicated parking area, a larger waiting area, larger and more exam rooms. As always, the practice offers X-ray and blood draw.