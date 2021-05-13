BENNINGTON — Attorney Jason Morrissey has been appointed as the new legal counsel for Southwestern Vermont Health Care, the company announced Thursday. He succeeds Tom Jacobs, who had served as SVHC’s general counsel until his death in 2020.
In addition to acting as counsel to SVHC, Morrissey will continue operating his private law practice in Bennington.
“We are so grateful for Tom Jacobs’ long and dedicated service to SVHC,” said Thomas A. Dee, SVHC’s president and CEO. “We are fortunate to have someone of Jason’s caliber to step in and fulfill this very important role within our organization.”
Morrissey received his bachelor’s in finance from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana and his law degree from the University of Maryland School of Law. He has owned his own law practice in Bennington since 2008.
He started practicing law in Bennington in 2004 as an associate attorney at Cummings, Dailey & Cohen, LLP, where he later became a partner. Prior to moving to Bennington, Morrissey worked as a senior account manager and in other roles for steel companies in Pennsylvania and Maryland.
“Jason has the skills and experience to guide SVHC through the legal aspects of our operations,” said Tommy Harmon, the chair of SVHC’s board of trustees. “He will make a great advisor to both our board and management team.”
Morrissey serves on the boards of The Bank of Bennington and the Park Lawn Cemetery. He is vice president and trustee of the Cooper-Kelley Scholarship Fund, a member of the Vermont Bar Association’s Real Estate Title Standards Committee, and moderator for the Town of Bennington. He is a former member of the Bennington Select Board and former director for Hospice of Bennington County.
“SVHC is such an integral part of our community,” Morrissey said. “I look forward to contributing to the future of this great organization.”
As general counsel, Morrissey will attend meetings of the SVHC board and consult on legal matters for the health system.