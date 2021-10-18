BENNINGTON — Vandals tampered with some of the digital signs at the former Southern Vermont College campus, replacing directions with explicit and bigoted messages sometime before workers arrived Monday.
Staff at Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s COVID-19 Resource Center reported Monday morning that the digital directional information that typically appears on the center’s electronic signs had been altered, the health organization said in a statement.
"The health system staff immediately cleared the signs and restored the correct messaging as well as contacted the Bennington Police Department," the organization said.
“Southwestern Vermont Health Care absolutely does not tolerate any form of racism, bigotry or inappropriate statements,” stated Thomas Dee, president and CEO. “We are working with Bennington authorities to investigate this situation and will be looking to file charges.”
People with any information regarding the tampering are encouraged to contact Chief Paul Doucette at the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030.
The COVID-19 Resource Center is located at 982 Mansion Drive in Bennington, part of the Everett Mansion building on the former college campus. Campus playing fields and trail system continue to be maintained, and are open to the community.