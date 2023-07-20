BENNINGTON – Southwestern Vermont Health Care officials are re-evaluating the future of the dentistry clinic that was established on the medical center campus in 2018.
The facility, located in the medical offices building, has essentially been closed for routine dental care for months, except for emergency dental work on children referred from the Emergency Department or SVHC ExpressCare.
In response to an inquiry from the Bennington Banner about the status, James Trimarchi, director of planning with the health care organization, said Thursday, “SVMC is evaluating options for the dental clinic. Right now we don’t know the future of that clinic.”
It was not clear why SVMC had significantly scaled back the dental operation. Trimarchi said that SVHC officials aren’t ready to discuss the clinic’s future in detail at this time.
OPENED IN 2018
When it opened in 2018, the clinic was expected to help address a need for more dental services in the region, especially for Medicaid patients. The project represented an investment of more than $1.2 million by SVHC, officials said, and the clinic was located in more than 1,890 square feet of space in the medical offices building.
The clinic director, Dr. Michael Brady, who is still associated with the practice, was joined at the time by two other dentists, dental hygienists and other staff members.
The opening had followed a state report that showed access to dental services in the region were limited. This was said to be especially true for new patients with Medicaid insurance.
It was also noted in SVHC’s application for state certificate of need approval for the clinic that many area dentists were aging, with more than 75 percent of them age 50 or older and nearly half 60 or older.
It was estimated that 70 percent of the clinic’s initial patients would be on Medicaid.
The original plan for the facility called for four dental offices and related equipment, laboratory and office space, and a fifth dental office was expected to be added within the overall renovated space.
The practice offered a full range of services, including preventive cleanings and treatments, general dentistry, restoration, exams, crown and bridge, implants, and cosmetic dentistry. The practice also intended to provide dental surgery and emergency care.