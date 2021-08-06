BENNINGTON — Starting Tuesday, Southwestern Vermont Health Care will offer both COVID vaccines and PCR tests in one location.
The new facility will be called the COVID Resource Center and will be located in the gymnasium of the former Southern Vermont College campus at 981 Mansion Dr., in Bennington.
The center will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday to Wednesday and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. Hours may be increased based on demand.
The COVID Resource Center is a Vermont-state contracted facility operated by Southwestern Vermont Health Care.
"Our community has high vaccination rates, but we still have room to improve, especially among younger people," said Trey Dobson, MD, Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s chief medical officer. "Getting vaccinated is the single best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community from COVID-19."
Patients can schedule both their COVID test and their COVID vaccine conveniently online. Go to svmcbookcovidtest.timetap.com to schedule testing and svmcvaccine.timetap.com to schedule a vaccine. While scheduling is preferred, walk-ins are accepted.
The clinic is open to all who are eligible. At present, eligible people include everyone 12 and older, regardless of whether they live in Vermont or another state. It is anticipated that younger people will be eligible as early as this fall.
Patients over the age of 18 will have a choice of Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, based on availability, and those who register online may reserve their choice.
Patients under the age of 18 must be accompanied by parent or guardian and the services are free, with no cost to patients. Insurance companies may be billed for testing.
The clinic is a part of a statewide strategy to ensure adequate COVID testing and vaccination availability. It will likely provide flu testing and flu vaccines throughout the flu season.