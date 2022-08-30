POWNAL — The property that houses Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s primary care facility on Route 7 is listed for sale, but no changes are anticipated in the care provided.
The primary care practice in Pownal “is one of our busiest in the health system, and we are committed to providing care to this region at our present location,” said SVHC public information officer Ray Smith. “In fact, we are actively recruiting for additional providers for Pownal.”
The building on 5.27 acres is offered for roughly $3.3 million through the Stan Johnson Co., with Daniel Herrold as broker.
Smith said the Route 7 site “is owned by a Vermont-based developer who informed SVHC of his intentions to sell the building. We have a long-term lease for the site, and do not anticipate the sale of the building to disrupt care.”
Smith said the Keelan Co. is the current owner and constructed the building at 7237 Route 7, near the Williamstown, Mass., line in 2015
SVHC holds a lease on the property through 2040, with a 15-year lease option, according to the real estate ad.
The 4,743-square-foot, one-story medical office building was constructed with space for three primary care doctors and 10 exam rooms, costing $2.4 million.
The facility also provides X-ray services and visit-related lab testing.