BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Health Care is hosting a "family-friendly" COVID-19 vaccination clinic next Saturday, May 22, including newly eligible children ages 12-15.
Vaccines will be offered from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the gymnasium on the former Southern Vermont College campus at 981 Mansion Drive. Members of the general public ages 12 and older are eligible to schedule an appointment using the “make an appointment” link at https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine. Registration is open now.
U.S. regulators have expanded the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12, offering a way to protect the nation’s adolescents before they head back to school in the fall and paving the way for them to return to more normal activities. It had already been approved for children ages 16 and up.
The clinic will include doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-18 and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for people ages 18 and older.
To lessen the number of people in the clinic at a time, the clinic recommends one parent per child, unless both parents are getting vaccinated.
“This clinic will make a significant impact in helping get community members vaccinated and contribute to efforts to reopen the state,” Dr. Trey Dobson, Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s chief medical officer, said in a news release. “Vaccination allows us to gather safely with one another, interact without masks or the need to distance, and once again enjoy each other’s smiles and companionship.”
The clinic is open to permanent and part-time Vermont residents, including college or boarding school students; those who have moved to Vermont within the past six months and intend to become residents; and those who work in Vermont.
A pediatric provider will be on site to address questions from parents and children. In addition, pediatric nurses, who are especially skilled at vaccinating children, will also be working at the clinic.
The clinic will attempt to accommodate walk-ins, but registration is preferred to ensure limited waiting.
“When both parents and children are fully vaccinated, the whole family is protected,” said Dr. Marie George, an infectious disease specialist at SVMC. “When many families get vaccinated, their collective immunity also helps protect everyone in the community.”