BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Health Care has been named one of the 2021’s Best Places to Work for the seventh year in a row. SVHC received the honor for the first time in 2015. It remains the only hospital in the state of Vermont to be recognized by the awards program.
“Our employees know that great challenges combined with responsiveness and sustained effort result in tremendous satisfaction,” said Thomas A. Dee, president and chief executive officer of SVHC. “Serving our community on the frontline of the pandemic throughout the last year has been difficult but also deeply meaningful to us all. I am so proud of our employees for their extraordinary commitment and the joy they find in doing their jobs well.”
This statewide program is presented by Vermont Business Magazine in partnership with the Society for Human Resource Management, Vermont State Council; the Vermont Department of Commerce and Community Development; and Best Companies Group. The program surveys and identifies the best places of employment to recognize organizations that benefit the state’s economy, its workforce, and businesses.
SVMC has earned several other prominent distinctions. Most recently, SVMC received the American Hospital Association’s Rural Healthcare Leadership Award for transformational change in efforts toward healthcare reform and its fifth consecutive designation within the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program. It ranked fourth in the nation for healthcare value by the Lown Institute Hospitals Index in 2020.
SVMC earned an A for hospital safety from the Leapfrog Group for two years in a row. During the pandemic, SVMC and both its skilled nursing facilities, the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation in Bennington, and the Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation at Hoosick Falls, earned perfect scores on a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services evaluation meant to determine the ability to prevent transmission of COVID-19 and other infections.
The final rankings for each category of the Best Places to Work in Vermont awards will be announced at a later date. For more information on the Best Places to Work in Vermont program, visit www.bestplacestoworkinvt.com.