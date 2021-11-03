BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Health Care announced that COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held for children on Friday and Saturday, an announcement that came one day after federal regulators approved the vaccines for kids ages 5-11.
Clinics will be held by appointment at the COVID Resource Center at 982 Mansion Dr., in Bennington, the health care system said Wednesday.
Families should go to https://vermont.force.com/events/s/selfregistration to make an appointment, or call 802-863-7240. Appointments will be available between 1 and 5 p.m.
The clinics are only for children, and they must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Scheduled appointments are preferred, and a limited supply of vaccine will be available for walk-ins.
“I highly recommend that every eligible person get vaccinated,” Dr. Trey Dobson, the hospital system's chief medical officer, said in a prepared statement. “And I am delighted that eligibility has widened to include people who are ages 5–11.”
In the Northshire, the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union announced vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11 are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 4. In a letter to the school community, Superintendent Randi Lowe said appointments can be made at healthvermont.gov/KidsVaccine or by calling 855-722-7878.
The clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Manchester Designer Outlet property at 72 Depot St. — known locally as the "Crystal Palace" — and will have 200 appointment slots each. If these appointments are filled, the Department of Health has said it will offer additional clinics the weekends of Nov. 20 and Dec. 11, Lowe said.
"We have been waiting for this moment to arrive for a long time. Some of you have already signed your child up for a vaccine or will do so right now, but others may be unsure about this decision," Lowe said. She said school nurses will soon be sharing information about forums where details about the vaccines will be shared.
"If you have any questions or concerns, I recommend you attend a forum to learn more and to ask your questions," Lowe said.
The supply of vaccine available during this first allocation for children is limited through the state of Vermont and the federal government.
An additional allocation of vaccine is expected starting Wednesday, Nov. 17.
Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said data continues to show vaccines are safe and working very well against the most severe outcomes of COVID-19.
“If you are a parent or caregiver, I hope you’ll think about all the benefits this vaccine can have for your child, and I encourage you to talk to your pediatrician or your own doctor if you have any questions,” Levine said in a release. "Not only is the vaccine protection from COVID-19 itself, but it offers freedom from the worry that we’ve all had these past two years. It also means more freedom for Vermont kids to be kids – to see friends and family, travel and stay in school.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for ages 5–11 last month, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided its approval late Tuesday. The state’s online scheduling system opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
“The risk is real, and getting sick is never good for someone’s immune system,” Dobson said. “COVID-19 cases in children can result in hospitalizations, deaths, MIS-C (inflammatory syndromes), and long-term complications, such as ‘long COVID,’ in which symptoms can linger for months. COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective.”