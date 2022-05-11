BENNINGTON — After a two-year hiatus, the Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) Foundation’s Summer Gala returns on June 11 at the 1768 Hubbell Homestead in Bennington. Among the region’s most anticipated charity events, this includes a raffle for more than $20,000 in prizes. Those interested should visit summergala.com to learn more and purchase tickets.
This year’s Summer Gala raffle includes eight prizes: three cash prizes of up to $10,000, $5,000, and $2,500 each; gift certificates to the area’s best restaurants, valued at $1,500; and packages featuring arts and culture experiences, local luxury products, wellness-oriented items, and those you would need to enjoy the great outdoors.
Tickets are $100, and only 500 will be sold. The deadline for entering is Saturday, June 11 or until tickets sell out. The drawing will take place at the Summer Gala that evening. Raffle participants need not be present to win.
This event would not be possible without Title Sponsors Allaire Health Services, Dartmouth Health, and Mack Molding. Presenting Sponsors include the 1768 Hubbell Homestead, the Richard & Pamela Ader Foundation, The Bank of Bennington, Monique and Peter Geannelis, John and Deborah Larkin, Montucky Cold Snacks, and the Rogge Family.
“We are deeply grateful to our generous sponsors and all the businesses and individuals who donated to the raffle. We are also thankful to the committee members organizing the event and to all in our community who participate in the raffle,” said Vice President for Corporate Development Leslie Keefe. “It is certainly among the most fun ways to support the health system and all it does for the community.”
All raffle proceeds support Southwestern Vermont Health Care, including services for patients. Those interested in purchasing a raffle ticket or in sponsoring or attending the Summer Gala, visit summergala.com.