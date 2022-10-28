MANCHESTER — From attorney to AmeriCorps member to most recently executive director of the Bennington Area Habitat for Humanity for seven years: What is Susan Sommer’s next adventure?
“I am going to help save our democracy," she said Friday, indicating she's going on a “pilgrimage” of sorts. "I’ve been so concerned since 2016 — I’m going to figure out some way to help.”
Sommer has served as leader of the local Habitat chapter since 2015, but has been a part of Habitat for Humanity for 20 years. Formerly an attorney from Wisconsin, Sommer took a leave of absence to work at a Habitat affiliate.
On Friday, as her office and community bid her a farewell, she reflected on her path to Habitat, the work of the organization, its mission and the need. Before she arrived at Habitat, she was running out of steam as a prosecutor, grinding it out in the legal system.
“After 17 years, I just didn’t want to do [law] anymore," she said. "Our criminal justice system is broken. I was doing a lot of child sexual assault cases. When you’re a prosecutor, you can get bad people away who are hurting the children, but you can’t do anything for the children. I wanted to do something for kids that might put them in a better spot, and I felt building homes for families was the way to do it."
Bennington Area Habitat for Humanity is building its 32nd house since it started here in 1999. Sommer hasn’t kept track of how many homes she’s been a part of building.
"Scale doesn’t mean anything to me. I understand the need, but we are the only builders in this county [providing] affordable home-ownership opportunities. If you believe the American Dream is all about building wealth, moving out of poverty or out of limited-income restrictions, and having the opportunity to build equity, then home ownership is one way to do that," she said.
In 2020, 46 percent of American renters spent 30 percent or more of their income on housing, according to data available from the U.S. Census Bureau. When people spend above 30 percent spent on their rent or mortgage, it's bites into their ability to pay for medical care, education, transportation, food and clothing.
Habitat for Humanity is a largely volunteer-run organization — volunteers do the hands-on work of building homes, as well as being supported by donations.
In contrast, affordable rental housing projects are fiscally supported by governmental programs, like the American Rescue Plan (whitehouse.gov/american-rescue-plan).
“The reality is that most of it goes to affordable rental housing because everyone is concerned about scale. [They say], ‘How do we help the most people and get the best value for helping most people?’ You can find developers who will develop big housing projects — affordable rental housing developments — because they’re getting money to do that.”
While those programs are an important piece of providing much-needed housing to families, they aren’t a permanent solution, Sommer said.
Permanent housing allows people to “not worry about if your landlord is going to sell the building, especially in this crazy market, [...] and then where do you go with your family?”
“It’s one answer to the problem. It’s not the only answer," she said. "It’s a critical and substantial answer.”
Bennington Area Habitat for Humanity held a goodbye and goodluck party for Sommer on Friday. A large turnout of community members, volunteers, current and former staff members were in attendance to show their support and gratitude for her work.
“It’s been a real blessing in my life. I’m really grateful to everyone and for having had the opportunity.”