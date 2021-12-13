BENNINGTON — Trey Dobson’s life changed one night over a cold beer at the bar of the now-closed Rattlesnake Cafe in Bennington.
Dobson, now chief medical officer at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, had just finished medical school at the University of Tennessee, and an emergency medicine fellowship at the University of Virginia (in my hometown of Charlottesville).
An avid hiker, trail-runner and climber, Dobson — who earned his masters degree in geology at the University of Wyoming and had worked as a geologist in that state prior to shifting into medicine — had first narrowed his job search to the White or Green Mountains, and just accepted a position in New Hampshire.
But with a 36-hour wait for his flight back to his pregnant wife in Virginia, Dobson stopped in Bennington to do some running on the Appalachian Trail. Which brought him to the Rattlesnake bar, the beer and the bartender.
They talked about their shared love of trail running and how great the area was for that, but also about SVMC. Dobson was persuaded to visit the Bennington hospital, and after a day with emergency room personnel, surgical staff, nurses, cardiac teams and others — a hospital that saw the value in broad collaboration — he was sold.
“I was taken aback,” he recalled of the SVMC visit. “I called my wife and said, ‘I think I’ve made a mistake.’” New Hampshire was off. Bennington was on, and SVMC agreed to find him a place. His wife’s reaction? “She said, ‘Whatever.’”
In the years since, Dobson has helped steer the organization through some significant challenges. Those include SVMC's affiliation with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and the inundation of the emergency room with patients experiencing acute mental health crises after Tropical Storm Irene forced the closure of the state’s only psychiatric hospital. That challenge still remains, he notes.
In addition, the opioid crisis has skyrocketed across the region, state and nation.
“We have diminished the availability of opioids from physician practices. We did have some success there,” he said.
But the overdose death rate continues to climb, and more dangerous drugs are hitting the illegal market. Those are cases that land in the emergency room, where Dobson’s team works closely with other community groups to deal with these patients beyond simply meeting their immediate medical needs.
The local voice of medical science
But clearly the greatest challenge Dobson and SVMC have faced during his tenure is the COVID-19 pandemic, and he has become a trusted voice on the day-to-day situation in our area. In medical school, students used the Ebola virus for pandemic training, and some of the same principles still apply with COVID, he said.
Dobson said the state modeling for the COVID pandemic first released in March 2020 was dire.
“I still show that to groups of staff because it was so horrific,” he said. “That model didn’t come to fruition because of mitigation,” such as vaccines and masking.
Still, facing an unknown virus, Dobson's first priority was staff safety, he said, and managing anxiety levels for everyone facing this unknown.
“I had to help them understand what they can and cannot achieve,” Dobson said of the early COVID days. “You have to put your PPE (protective gear) on, and that might take a minute. You have to take care of yourself and your family,” he told hospital personnel.
Some of those same concerns are resurfacing with the appearance of the new omicron variant, and individual worries about vaccinations for young children. But Dobson said if he had his way, the key to quality care — both pandemic and non-pandemic — would be keeping all processes simple and clear across institutions. As an example, Dobson points out that the three COVID-19 vaccines all have different time frames for administration; they should all have one schedule.
Where does he see medicine and SVMC in particular headed in 10 years? The popular answer, Dobson said, is an increased focus on prevention and healthy lifestyle, keeping people out of the hospital. But he doesn’t believe that’s going to be reality, particularly given Vermont’s aging population.
“We’re going to need inpatient care. Our population is getting older and older,” he said.
And, he is asked, what keeps you up at night?
“Personally, my own performance and my ability to support my colleagues to achieve what they went into health care to begin with,” Dobson replied. “I have a true sense of responsibility.”