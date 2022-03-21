BENNINGTON — The survivor who testified against Leonard Forte in his first sex assault trial and a former chief justice of the Vermont Supreme Court both argued Monday in Bennington Superior Court that Forte’s case file should remain open, despite the fact he is dead.
Fighting through tears, Michelle Dinko, who, at age 14, testified in open court that Forte had sexually assaulted her at his vacation home in the Green Mountains, asked the court to keep Forte’s records open.
“Justice was not served for me by Vermont. Am I not that important?” Dinko, now 47, told the court. “I had to find a way to live my life [and] put this tragedy in a vault. Yet, the acts Mr. Forte did to me will live with me forever.”
At one point, asked by Superior Court Judge Cortland Corsones if she wanted her statement entered into evidence as a written document instead of reciting it for the record, Dinko said, “No, I want to read it to you.”
She pressed forward, telling the court through tears how the erasure of the jury’s guilty verdict on three charges and Forte’s successful evasion of a retrial had a profound effect on her life.
“I went through therapy. I rebelled. I thought less of myself, thinking, ‘I’m not good enough,’” she said. “My parenting was affected ... I did not believe anyone. I have a hard time trusting anyone.”
After testifying, Dinko said it was awful to be on the stand again — but that she felt relieved having carried through with it.
“I wanted to be up there having a trial, but that’s not ever going to happen now,” she said. “It’s sad, it really is.”
Regardless, Dinko said was important to be there.
“I wanted [Corsones] to see me, how it affected my life. This happens to you, and it changes you forever. It doesn’t go away.”
Former Chief Justice Jeff Amestoy, who served as Vermont attorney general at the time Forte’s case was first tried, said the law allowing open cases to be expunged and sealed wasn’t intended to address a defendant who actively obstructs justice until he or she dies.
He said Forte’s record needs to remain open so that people can understand how Forte evaded prosecution for decades — and how the state failed to secure justice for Dinko.
Amestoy said it was “incomprehensible to Vermonters that Leonard Forte never faced a [second] trial date.” He said Forte’s evasion of a second trial was “a circumstance the Legislature never envisioned and could have never intended.”
“It would be a travesty of justice” to seal Forte’s record, he added.
Forte fought a 30-plus-year battle against extradition from Florida, using his alleged failing health for deceptive purposes during that time. He was originally found guilty on three counts in the 1988 trial.
But Judge Mandeville, who died in 2020, dismissed that verdict after siding with a defense motion that the female prosecutor in the case, Theresa DiMauro, was “excessively emotional” during the trial.
Defense attorney Susan McManus did not cross-examine Dinko, but said the state had failed to provide a legal argument as to why Forte’s case files should be expunged and sealed. Closing the files, she said, is supported by the common law doctrine of abatement — that the death of the defendant appealing a conviction vacates the conviction.
“Mr. Forte died an innocent man,” McManus said. Expunging the case, she said is “consistent with the constitutional guarantee of the presumption of innocence.”
Corsones did not issue a ruling from the bench, saying he would take the matter under advisement.
Forte, 80, died at home in LaBelle, Fla. on Dec. 22. After years of claiming he was too sick to return to Vermont to stand trial, Forte, a former law enforcement investigator in Suffolk County, N.Y., was expected to face the charges again this year.
Amestoy said Mandeville’s granting Forte’s motion for a new trial “had no basis in fact” and was a decision made “because of the judge’s gender bias.”
Deputy Attorney General Linda Purdy, presenting the state’s argument against expungement, called Dinko to the stand to testify and enter a prepared statement into the record.
Dinko, a registered nurse and mother of two living and working on Long Island, described how, at 14, she endured the scariest moment of her life.
“I was ashamed and embarrassed to have to tell a courtroom full of people and jurors of the horrible things Mr. Forte had done to me,” she said.
Afterward, Dinko said she would not be surprised, but still disappointed, if the case is sealed.
“If it’s found that the case gets expunged, that would be a horrible travesty of justice. It’s just ... they did me wrong all the way,” she said. “It would be just another way … they just failed me again.”