WATERBURY – Vermonters and families with children who have been to a doctor’s office in the last six months are asked to keep an eye out for a survey about their experience, which is arriving in mailboxes this fall.
Every year, the Blueprint for Health and OneCare Vermont conduct a Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) survey. The results of this survey provide the broadest statewide look at patient experience of primary care in Vermont. Since 2011, this survey has provided valuable insights into how easily Vermonters are able to access the healthcare they need, how well providers communicate and work together to coordinate care, and how patients and their loved ones are supported in managing their care needs.
This year’s survey will come from DataStat Inc., an independent survey contractor.
Responses allows policy makers, leaders, and healthcare providers to gain insight into the impact of what they do, why it matters, and the difference they can make.
The Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH) survey is a nationally recognized, standardized survey. The CAHPS PCMH survey includes questions that allow assessment of and reporting on the experiences of adults and children in primary care settings. All survey results are anonymous and confidential, and summarized results are shared annually at https://blueprintforhealth.vermont.gov/patient-experience-assessments.