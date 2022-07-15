BENNINGTON — Some residents and town officials say they favor free public access to Morgan Spring water, despite concerns voiced by Town Manager Stuart Hurd.
Resident Nancy White raised the idea of installing a spigot for the public at the town’s Morgan Spring site next to the Recreation Center during the July 11 Select Board meeting; she's championed the spigot idea in the past.
Commenting after the board set new town water and sewer rates, White said she doesn’t understand why residents can’t have free access “to some of the cleanest, purest water in the world.”
Morgan Spring is the town’s abundant backup water supply, after the primary source, Bolles Brook in Woodford.
The Morgan Spring yield has been estimated at 1,500 gallons per minute, and a specified amount of the spring water is sold to a bottling company under a long-term contract.
“I urged you a couple of years ago to make an access that is free for the public,” White told the board during the meeting.
Public springs dot the region, with free, fresh water tapped by locals in Danby, Manchester, Shaftsbury, West Dummerston, Winhall, Woodford and Savoy, Mass., to name a few.
Another local advocate, Mike Bethel, said this week he was “inspired by what Nancy was saying,” and doesn’t see any insurmountable obstacle to allowing a public water spigot at the Rec Center site, next to the tennis courts.
MANAGER CONCERNS
However, Hurd elaborated on his concerns in a column in the Banner, saying, “At the last Select Board meeting, a resident asked if a spigot could be placed so as to allow residents to get free spring water. I answered ‘no.’ It is not under consideration at this time. There are several reasons. Foremost is that the ratepayers of Bennington pay to operate the spring and its associated infrastructure. Giving spring water away for free seems to me to be unfair to them.”
The manager added, “Other reasons are more design in nature. How do we protect it from freezing, from tampering, from being left running, and from large hauls of water by those with the time and capabilities to haul large quantities? There may be a way to design an appropriate system that would offer spring water to our residents if the design issues can be cured, and we can find a way to receive some compensation for the water taken.”
He said Friday in an email that, while "anything is possible from an engineering perspective," the town is "not looking at that right now.”
SECURITY ISSUES
Bethel said Friday he doesn’t believe a public spigot would be unfair to ratepayers, since they too could benefit from not having to buy bottled water. Since the water and sewer rates set by the town are dictated by the costs of operating the systems and can’t be lowered, free bottled water would be a way of saving residents money, he contended.
As for the security issues raised, Bethel said limited hours for the public access, security cameras and other steps could address those.
He said the town staff worked out a way to move the water tanker truck access from the Rec Center site to Main Street, using $500,000 from a contract with a bottling firm, adding, “I appreciate his [Hurd’s] concerns. But we’ve got a creative staff; they could figure it out.”
Bethel said any costs for a public access should come from revenue from the sale of Morgan Spring water, but he would be willing to help with a private fund drive to cover costs if necessary.
“This is an opportunity to give something back to the people of Bennington,” Bethel said.
SELECT BOARD SUPPORT
Three Select Board members have expressed support for the public spigot proposal.
“I've been advocating for public access at Morgan Springs for years. It seems to me that the citizens of Bennington should be able to access the water that they own,” Tom Haley said in an email.
He added, “I recognize that there are logistical issues. The potential for pipes freezing in the winter, safe access to the spigot when there are big trucks using the pumping station, the spigot being left running, vandalism; all of these things and others can be addressed if the right minds are put to work on addressing them, and I have zero doubt that those minds are already working for the town.”
Haley said he believes “the potential for abuse is minimal. Many people already travel to springs in the area to gather fresh drinking water. I remember going with my grandfather to the Iron Kettle [in Shaftsbury] when I was a kid to fill a few bottles from time to time, and I'm sure that a lot of other people have similar memories.”
Bruce Lee-Clark said Friday, “I think this could be a good thing for the residents of Bennington,” and would constitute “a public good.”
The board, he said, should think about how a public access site might be established, adding that he believes the potential obstacles can be overcome.
“A water tap for residents makes a lot of sense to me,” Lee-Clark said, provided there were a system of issuing annual permits for a small fee.
Board member Jim Carroll said he has spoken with Hurd about the idea in the past, adding, “I’d be in favor of it.”
Townspeople, he said, “should be entitled to the water that they own. It’s not like it’s going to run out.”
The yield for the spring is millions of gallons per day, Carroll said.
“There would have to be some safeguards,” he added, but believes those could be developed.
‘POTENTIAL LIABILITY’
Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said in an email Friday, “We have not discussed public water access at Morgan Spring as a Select Board, and as of yet, no one on the board has reached out to suggest that it be brought forward for discussion.”
“I believe that the town manager raised some good points for consideration in his column today. Both fairness to the taxpayers and public health concerns are significant issues,” she added.
In addition, she said, “We would need to consider the potential liability for the town. It is one thing for residents to fill up plastic milk jugs from a stream on the side of a mountain and quite another to take water from a municipally owned spigot on town property. Making sure we could safeguard the access point would be important.”
BOTTLING CONTRACT
The town has a multiyear contract to sell some of the Morgan Spring water to a private water bottling firm. In September 2021, the Select Board approved an agreement with Primo Water Corp. for the sale of Morgan Spring water that included a higher per-gallon rate than a prior deal and $500,000 in upfront money toward relocating the truck fill-up facility.
Water tankers previously filled up at the Rec Center site, next to the tennis courts, but the filling station was moved to a newly created Main Street site that has easier access for large trucks. That opened in June.