BENNINGTON — Parenthood at any age can be rough. Between the usual, everyday worries of finances and responsibilities to medical visits and daycare options, parenting can leave even the most prepared parents exhausted and frazzled. That might just go double for teens with limited funds, struggling to take care of their new families and themselves while hoping to graduate from high school one day.
Sunrise Family Resource Center holds weekly Coffee Club breakfasts on Monday mornings that help teen parents navigate the many challenges they face as they try to finish school and care for their children and themselves. The program has been going on for years, offering bagels and coffee with a side of self-care and socialization.
The Banner spent a typical Monday at the center meeting parents and children to find out how a grassroots program like this can benefit not only the parents and children who need help, but the community as a whole.
“How are you feeling this morning, Hannah?” the center's parent educator Tiffany Racicot asked.
“Tired.”
“I had a feeling you’d say that.”
Hannah Brown is a 17-year-old soon-to-be first-time mom. She came on Monday to have coffee and talk with Tiffany and the five other parents who were there for the same reason.
Hannah hopes to graduate from Mount Anthony this spring. She participates in the center’s Learning Together Program. The program allows soon-to-be and new mothers finish high school through remote learning and support services. She’s currently on track to do just that, but the baby bump under her sweatshirt may change her plans.
“I hope I’ll graduate. It’s hard. Having other moms around helps to figure things out,” Hannah said.
Sunrise Family Resource Center offers many different programs and services for young families, including a stocked food pantry, where participants can access food and hygiene items at no cost. There’s a Child Care Financial Assistance Program, early child care, education, family advocacy, housing, parental education, youth development, and Learning Together program for new and expecting mothers, allowing students to stay in school. They also offer service coordination for families in need, monthly resume workshops, weekly playgroups, housing discussions, and, of course, the Coffee Club. There’s also a day care upstairs, if that’s not enough.
“Learning Together students have top priority in the day care,” Tiffany said, “but it’s available to everyone if there’s room.”
Another young mother is Serenity Davis, the 19-year-old mother of an under-the-weather, 19-month-old named Liliana, all brown curls and glassy eyes. She spent the morning with her face buried in her mother’s wool sweater.
“I don’t think she’s feeling all that well,” Serenity said to the group. Everyone sitting around the table agrees.
“She seems very off,” someone said.
“Maybe I should cancel my Driver’s Ed class and go home with her,” Serenity asked, mostly to herself.
“Have you taken her temperature?” Someone else asked.
“Yes, it’s normal.”
“Well, maybe she just needs a lazy day alone with mom,” Tiffany added, as the other parents knowingly smiled and nodded.
Serenity has been coming to the center for nearly two years. She is the mother of one child, Liliana. She feels that she would never have graduated from high school without the support of Sunrise, especially the day care, which allowed her to continue on her path to her diploma.
“I would never have made it without that,” Serenity said. “I was able to get it done because of that.
"It’s honestly been great, especially since Tiffany arrived here. We have her number, and we know we can text her and reach out if we ever need to. Anytime, I know I can call her. I feel the same about the teacher that was here. It was 24-hour support.”
The conversation turned to housing issues in Bennington. Most participants agree that it’s been difficult finding appropriate places to rent in town. The young families discussed the issue across from each other, between bites of bagels with cream cheese. Two of those young mothers have been homeless in the past.
“It’s a struggle to find an apartment anywhere in town,” said Serenity. “Most of the affordable places are crappy. Landlords don’t take care of the issues with some of these places. The last apartment I had was covered with black mold. I had to throw nearly everything I owned in the garbage when I moved out. Sunrise was a big help with that. They helped me locate items I needed, furniture, and cleaning supplies. They even helped me with doing laundry. There’s even a staff member who can help you find a place if you need.”
Tiffany handed out Bennington Recreation Center schedules to the gathered parents and parents-to-be. The schedule includes what’s offered to kids and young parents for March with dates and times. She then announced a new Brain Lab pilot program, a learning program designed for children ages 1 to 3. Then she talked about the ongoing transportation issue for the families to get to the center.
“It’s been something I’ve been pushing for some time now,” Tiffany said. “We wish we had the funding right now, but it’s on the horizon that we have some kind of transportation system for people to get to appointments and meetings, or even for field trips with the group. Last year, we had to take our personal vehicles to take the Learning Together students to Equinox Nursery. Hopefully, that can happen soon.”
“That needs to happen,” said Serenity. “You can’t expect a young mother to have the ability to have a dependable car with all that’s on their plate. It’s a huge thing. My teacher picked the baby and me up every time I needed to be here to get my diploma.”
Brianna Morse, 22, has four kids, all between 3 years and 6 months old. She and her boyfriend started attending the program a month ago and understand the benefits of being here.
“The programs are helping us to be better parents,” Brianna said. “The classes help a lot, especially with how we parent, how we deal with aggression and tempers, and how to manage all that. The Coffee Club allows us to sit down with people just like us, who have the same issues, and talk about the different parenting methods that we can share. It helps.”
Tiffany, who runs the Coffee Club, has a history with this program. She was a young, struggling mother 20 years ago, and knows the benefits it can offer to someone struggling as she did. She’s literally been in their shoes.
“This was so, so beneficial for me," Tiffany said. “I think that’s why I push so hard for everybody to come and participate in these programs. I’m proof that this can work.”
Sunrise Family Resource Center is a 501(c) nonprofit exclusively funded through grants and private donations. It has been serving the Bennington community for over 30 years. The main goal of Sunrise is to develop, facilitate, and offer programs for parents and caregivers to help achieve the best possible outcomes for families. One of those programs, the Coffee Club, has been meeting for 30-plus years. It used to be named the Women’s Coffee Club, but that changed a while back.
“We had two dads here today,” Tiffany said. “That’s really great."
“The number-one thing I think about is being a better parent,” Serenity said. “You doubt yourself a lot when you’re young. I think this kind of program helps with that.”
“It’s all about being the best parent you can be,” said Brianna. “Making sure you’re always there for them, that they’re safe and happy, and that their needs are met. That’s most important.”
For more information, or for assistance, visit sunrisepcc.com or call 1-802-442-6934