SUNDERLAND — The town paid tribute to one of Sunderland’s most famous residents Monday night, as the Select Board accepted a quilt sewn by local artisans in honor of poet Lucy Terry Prince, whose family were the town’s first African American residents.
Prince, who was kidnapped into slavery from West Africa in the 18th century, lived in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, where her husband, Abijah Prince, purchased her freedom, before moving to a farm in Guilford.
She moved to Sunderland from Guilford around the turn of the 19th century, after Abijah Prince died, and lived there until her death in July of 1821.
Her poem, “Bars Fight,” a ballad telling the story of a battle between settlers and indigenous people at South Deerfield, Mass., is widely believed to be the first African American literary work published in the United States. It was recited as part of Western Massachusetts’ oral tradition until the Springfield Daily Republican published it in 1854.
The quilt was the work of Avis Hayden, Elyssa Macura and members of the Bennington-based Quiet Valley Quilters Guild. As Macura, of Buskirk, N.Y., explained, it follows an “elongated nine-patch variation” pattern common in early 19th century New England and was hand-sewn with materials that would have been available at the time: cotton chintz, linen and felted wool.
Members of the guild and Jeff Dexter, who has led efforts to honor Prince and her legacy in Sunderland, hung the quilt on a rod mounted on the wall of the Sunderland Town Hall meeting room to applause from the Select Board. A plaque next to the quilt reads: “This quilt was made to commemorate Lucy Prince, America’s first known African-American poet, and her family, the first African-American settlers in Sunderland.”
Hayden got involved when Dexter, who led efforts to recognize the 200th anniversary of Lucy Terry Prince’s death last year, approached her husband, Jim Hayden, with the idea, and he in turn passed the idea along.
“I’m a quilter, so I volunteered to do this. But I didn’t have a clue what to do,” Avis Hayden told the board. “But these guys over here are hand quilters,” she said, referring to members of the Quiet Valley Quilters Guild who attended the meeting, “which, of course, is the way quilts would have been made in the 1800s.”
Macura referred to a book about historic Vermont quilts, finding a design authentic to the period and the region. The group, which hosts an annual quilting show in Bennington, then put its hand-sewing skills to work.
Macura explained to the board that at the time, quiltmakers would use linen spun on local farms and locally raised wool, as well as cotton fabric produced in Lowell, Mass.
Guild members Carolyn Reed of Bennington, Pat Lafontaine of Bennington, Joann Trinkle of Burskirk, Linda Toohey of Pownal and Donna Strong of Shaftsbury were on hand for the presentation.
At 2 p.m. on May 22, Hayden and Bill Budd will present a talk on Prince and her descendants at the Martha Canfield Library in Arlington. Hayden said she has been able to find six generations of Prince’s descendants in her research.
In other business, the Select Board welcomed a new fifth member: Alex Bresnick of Kansas Road. His wife Lenore’s family has historic ties to the property, which the couple are working to restore, and Bresnick felt that he should add to the family’s recent investment in the community.
“It’s good to get a chance to get involved. I want to continue the family legacy,” he said.
The town still has openings for a lister, an auditor and a zoning board member. Interested people should contact the Select Board by email at selectboard@sunderlandvt.org.
The board also discussed the possibility of holding another public session to get feedback on potential uses for the town’s share of American Rescue Plan Act dollars. Board Chairman Jon French, noting that public interest in past sessions was lukewarm, suggested the board come up with potential uses for the money that residents could discuss.
“I think we’d get more of a response,” he said.