SUNDERLAND — Select Board members are pursuing a "village center" designation for Sunderland’s main commercial district, which will help with future development, historic preservation, grant funding and related tax breaks.
The proposed area covers the stretch of Route 7A from the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union offices and GNAT-TV studios south to the Ira Allen House Bed and Breakfast, and Hill Farm Road east to the Sunderland Union Church.
Members unanimously agreed to seek the designation last week after hearing from Catherine Bryars, the Bennington County Regional Commission’s director of planning, on the potential boundaries for the designation and the benefits that could come from the designation.
As Bryars explained, a village center designation would give Sunderland “bonus points” when applying for historic and economic development tax credits and grant funding to address infrastructure needs.
A village center designation is defined in state law as “the core of a traditional settlement, typically comprised of a cohesive mix of residential, civic, religious, commercial and mixed-use buildings, arranged along a main street and intersecting streets that are within walking distance for residents who live within and surrounding the core.”
The area Sunderland will put forward, Bryars said, represents “a nice collection of historic properties but also newer properties with a fair distance between them. … I see potential for infill development to make it a lot denser and take the highway feel of Route 7A and make it feel more like a place.”
The board agreed that the proposed district should include the Sunderland Union Church — though board members are unclear as to who owns the property at this point.
The next step in the process is to put together the application, including a map of the proposed district and a narrative describing the reasoning behind the proposal.
The Ira Allen House, where the district would begin, is more than 200 years old. The tavern and its upstairs bedrooms were built by Ethan and Ira Allen, and its “new” addition was built in 1846, according to the bed and breakfast’s website.