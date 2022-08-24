SUNDERLAND — Select Board members set a municipal tax rate of 47.6 cents per $100 of valuation for fiscal 2023 at Monday’s meeting.
That's an increase of 5.19 cents, or 12.2 percent, over last year's municipal rate.
Combined with the state education property tax rates of $1.461 per $100 for homestead filers and $1.4906 per $100 for non-homestead properties, the total tax rate is $1.937 per $100 for homestead properties and $1.966 per $100 for non-homesteads.
For a home appraised at $300,000, the total tax bill would be $5,811 for homestead ratepayers, and $5,899 for non-homestead properties.
Sunderland Town Meeting voters approved two new spending line items in March: $11,000 to help support the Northshire Day School, and $52,000 to support the town's share of a state grant to extend the bicycle lane on Sunderland Hill Road.
This year’s general fund rate is 19.27 cents per $100 of valuation — an increase of more than 3 cents from last year’s rate of 16.08 cents per $100.
The highway tax rate increased to 25.34 cents per $100 — an increase of more than 2 cents from last year's rate of 23.23 per $100.
Tax rates for the town’s budgeted amounts for debt service on Town Hall, the cemetery fund, and the fire and rescue agreement with Arlington all remained stable or decreased slightly.