SUNDERLAND — The Select Board on Monday approved the warning for Town Meeting, asking voters to approve a total of $815,233 in spending for fiscal 2023.
The board approved a streamed online informational meeting and Australian ballot voting on all warrant articles. A change in state law passed earlier this month paved the way for remote meetings and ballot voting because of the surge in COVID cases.
The informational hearing will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21. Australian Ballot voting will take place March 1.
Voters will be asked to approve spending plans of $419,208 from the general fund and $629,175 from the highway fund.
The general fund proposal would increase spending $42,578, or 11.3 percent, over the FY 2022 budget.
Key increases in the general fund budget include:
• A potential $10,700 in town contributions to human services organizations that require voter approval, to $28,150;
• An $8,828 increase in the town’s assessment to Arlington for fire protection driven by census data;
• A $9,000 hike in law enforcement costs;
• And a doubling of health insurance costs, to $9,800 from $4,100.
• Voter appropriations on the ballot include an $11,000 request from Northshire Day School in Manchester to help support its child care program.
The highway budget of $629,175 marks a 15 percent increase over the $546,800 budgeted for fiscal 2022. It, too, hinges on a decision to be made by voters on Town Meeting Day: whether to allocate $52,000 in matching funds for a state grant to extend the paved shoulder for bicyclists on Sunderland Hill Road.
The highway fund budget is largely unchanged with the exception of an $18,000 increase in payroll.
Articles on the warning for voter consideration include:
• $65,000 each for the highway equipment and paving reserve funds;
• $15,000 for the road projects reserve fund;
• $5,000 to support services for town residents at Arlington Recreation Park;
• $9,100 to support the Martha Canfield Memorial Free Library;
• $23,250 for the cemetery budget;
• and an advisory question on whether residents support taking part in a planned regional field house for indoor recreation at Dana M. Thompson Memorial Park in Manchester. Participating towns would be asked to help fund the project in return for resident membership rates in perpetuity.
In other business, the board appointed Gordon Dossett as a member of the Planning Commission and named David Kiernan acting zoning administrator, as previous Zoning Administrator Jason Thomas has recently left the role to pursue other opportunities.
FUNDING APPEAL
The board also heard an appeal for federal COVID relief funds from Jennifer Edwards and Steven Horsch of Arlington Area Child Care and Happy Days Playschool. Edwards told the board that the business, which serves Sunderland families, is trying to raise wages and attract and retain trained workers, but finding that difficult without the child care funding the state has pledged but has yet to deliver.
“We’re competing with Dunkin’ Donuts and McDonald’s for paying our staff,” she said. And without additional funding, “I would be left with parents who can’t afford child care or parents who are fully subsidized.”
“If you choose to help Arlington Area Child Care, you choose to help families,” she said.
Asked how much she’d want in ARPA dollars, Edwards cited a range between $10,000 and $50,000. The town has received about $280,000 in ARPA funds.
“If you wanted to give $50,000, I’d be incredibly thrilled. I would be happy with [$10,000],” she said. “I want this place to be successful.”
BALLOT OPENINGS
The candidate roster for Sunderland’s Town Meeting ballot will be missing a familiar name for the first time in 31 years: Rose Keough, the town clerk and treasurer. She plans to retire on March 1, and Susan Whitney is the lone name on the ballot for both roles.
“I was first elected in March 1991, so I think it is time for someone new,” Keough said.
Three Select Board terms are available on the ballot, and two board members, Richard Zens and Brenna Warren, are not seeking re-election. Andrew McKeever is seeking re-election.
The town also has two openings for auditors — an existing vacancy, and the seat being vacated by Ted Rappahahn. A third auditor, Sally Ayrey, is running unopposed.