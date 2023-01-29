SUNDERLAND — The Selectboard has set the warning for Town Meeting, as well as budgets reflecting increased expenses in materials and labor for the town’s highway department.
Articles 1-16 of the warning will be taken up at the floor meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, March 6 at the Sunderland Town Municipal Building. Articles 17-20 — the cemetery, general fund and highway budgets, and the election of five town officials — will be decided by Australian ballot, with voting at the town offices between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Town Meeting Day, Tuesday, March 7.
Up for election are three positions on the Selectboard, two cemetery commissioners, two years of a three-year position for Lister and two Auditor positions — one for three years, and a second filling a one remaining year of a three-year term.
The three Selectboard seats are currently held by Bruce Mattison (three year term), Alexander Bresnick and Richard Zens.
Proposed by the Selectboard by unanimous vote at its January 23 meeting:
• A highway department budget of $537,600, a proposed $112,000 increase over the $425,675 budgeted for fiscal 2023. That amount would increase to $699,100 if voters approve five separate appropriations to reserve funds for future road, bridge and equipment projects. The total would be 1.1 percent more than the total FY 23 budget of $629,175.
• A general fund budget of $383,633, a decrease of $5,925 or 1.5 percent from the fiscal 2023 budget of $389,558. That amount would increase by $29,650 to $413,283 if seven proposed voter appropriations are all approved at Town Meeting. But the total would be $5,925 less than the total of $419,208 approved by voters last year.
• A cemetery fund budget of $16,000,a decrease $7,250 from the FY 23 budget of $23,250.
The bulk of additional spending proposed for the highway budget comes in personnel costs. The $140,000 budgeted for payroll in FY 23 would increase to $194,200, and health insurance would jump to $28,400 from $14,000. The line items for fuel, road salt, gravel, and truck maintenance are all up by $5,000 each, and smaller increases are budgeted for propane, chloride, and other expenses.
The municipal budget proposed for fiscal 2024 is largely level funded from fiscal 2023, with a few small reductions or increases scattered throughout. Payroll is up by just $4,000, to $88,000, and the town proposes to spend $5,000 less on town reports.
The highway transfers proposed in the warning include $70,000 each for the highway equipment and paving reserve funds, $5,000 for the state/town bridge reserve fund, and $1,500 each for the guardrail and building maintenance reserve funds.
The proposed voter appropriations are the same amount as last year, with Northshire Day School of Manchester’s request for $11,000 and the Martha Canfield Memorial Free Library’s request for $9,100 making up the rest of that sum. Also being sought by nonprofit agencies: $5,000 for Recreation Park in Arlington, $1,500 for Arlington Community Public Health Nursing Service, $700 each for the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging and Arlington Area Child Care, and $150 for Project Against Violent Encounters (PAVE).